Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure Market Outlook, Size, Prominent Players, Share, Revenue, and Forecast 2032

Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure Market is valued at approximately USD$$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure Market is valued at approximately USD$$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2022-2028. Healthcare cloud infrastructure is referring to a practice of deploying remote servers accessed through the internet to manage, process, collect, and store the data or information associated with healthcare. The medical facilities are able to integrate and streamline their workflows, improve data management and security, and enhance their operational and functional outcomes.

Factors such as the rising trend of digitalization across the healthcare sector, the growing adoption of advanced technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, coupled with the growing benefits of using the cloud to reduce cost and enhance storage, scalability, and flexibility are soaring the global market growth. For instance, in 2020, the digital health market worldwide was worth to be around USD 2.16 billion, and then it is projected that the segment flourishingly develops and reach nearly USD 657 billion by 2025.

Major market players included in this report are:

Dell, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Microsoft

Oracle Corporation

IBM

Salesforce

Amazon

Siemens Healthineers

Koninklijke Philips NV

Iron Mountain Inc.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hardware

Services

By End-use:

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

