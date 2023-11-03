Green Chemicals Market Overview by Rising Demands and Scope 2023 to 2032

The “Global Green Chemicals Market Report,” published by Report Ocean, offers a comprehensive analysis of the product and service industry. It covers historical trends and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable resource for businesses looking to devise effective strategies for the coming years, providing insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

The research study places a significant focus on conducting a supply-demand analysis, a crucial parameter in the industry. The study uses 2022 as the base year, with market data from 2017 to 2022 considered as historical data. By leveraging this historical data and identifying pertinent trends, the study predicts future aspects of the market. The precise and analytical utilization of this historical data is of immense significance in calculating the projected market value.

In 2021, the global green chemicals market was valued at $9,810.0 million and is projected to reach $19,512 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2030.

The growth of the market is driven by rising consumer awareness of sustainable products. Additionally, the availability of land, economical labor, low transportation costs, and government initiatives will spur the growth of the global green chemicals market in future periods.

Major market players included in this report are:

BASF SE

Cargill Inc.

DowDuPont Inc.

INEOS AG

Koninklijke DSM NV

Arkema Group

Abengoa

Aura Biotechnologies

Avantium N.V.

BioAmber Inc.

Cardia Bioplastics

Dongguan Xinhai Environmental-Friendly Material Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Plantic Technologies Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc

The primary objective of this study is to define market sizes for different segments and countries in recent years and forecast values for the next eight years. The report is designed to encompass both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report provides detailed information about crucial aspects such as driving factors and challenges that will shape the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report also incorporates available opportunities in micro-markets for stakeholders to invest in, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The market is categorized into various segments and sub-segments as follows:

By Product Type

Bio-alcohols

Bio-organic Acids

Bio-ketones

Biopolymers

Platform Chemicals

Others

By Application

Construction

Healthcare

Pharmaceuticals

Packaging

Food & Beverages

Personal care

Paints & Coatings

Automotive

Agriculture

Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA



The years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical years: 2017, 2020

Base year: 2021

Forecast period: 2022 to 2030

The target audience for the Global Green Chemicals Market in this market study includes:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Market research reports aid in risk management for market entry, product development, and expansion. They furnish businesses with a thorough analysis of market trends, facilitating informed decisions that minimize risks and maximize returns.

