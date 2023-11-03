Vendor Risk Management Market Outlook, Share, Top Players, Revenue, Size and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Vendor Risk Management Market 2023 Forecast to 2031 Analysis by Market Trends.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Vendor Risk Management Market is valued approximately USD $$million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2022-2028. The Vendor Risk Management can be defined as the management and monitoring of risks resulting from third-party vendors and suppliers of information technology (IT) products and services. VRM solutions are utilized to ensure that third-party products, IT vendors and service providers do not result in business disruption or financial and reputational damage.

The rising incidences of security breaches and growing digitization across different industries as well as recent product launches from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista – as of 2022, global Spending on digital transformation technologies and services is estimated at USD 1800 billion, and this amount is projected to grow to USD 2800 billion by end of 2025. Furthermore, August 2021, Trustwave launched cyber supply chain risk assessment solution for enterprises and (Small and Medium Business Solutions) SMBs named Managed Vendor Risk Assessment (MVRA) in the Asia Pacific region. This new solution offers fully scalable cybersecurity vendor assessments. Also, growing penetration Artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies and rising industrialization across different industries are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

Major market players included in this report are:

Aavenir

BitSight Technologies

Genpact

LockPath

MetricStream

Optive Security, Inc.

Rapid Ratings International, Inc.

Resolver, Inc.

RSA Security LLC

SAI Global

Certainly, here are eight key trends in the Vendor Risk Management market:

Third-Party Ecosystem Expansion: The expansion of third-party ecosystems, including suppliers, vendors, and service providers, is driving the demand for vendor risk management to assess and mitigate potential risks.

The expansion of third-party ecosystems, including suppliers, vendors, and service providers, is driving the demand for vendor risk management to assess and mitigate potential risks. Supply Chain Resilience: The disruption caused by events like the COVID-19 pandemic is leading to a focus on supply chain resilience, with vendor risk management helping organizations identify vulnerabilities and develop strategies for continuity.

The disruption caused by events like the COVID-19 pandemic is leading to a focus on supply chain resilience, with vendor risk management helping organizations identify vulnerabilities and develop strategies for continuity. Regulatory Compliance: Increasing regulatory scrutiny on vendor relationships, data privacy, and cybersecurity is pushing organizations to adopt comprehensive vendor risk management practices to remain compliant.

Increasing regulatory scrutiny on vendor relationships, data privacy, and cybersecurity is pushing organizations to adopt comprehensive vendor risk management practices to remain compliant. AI and Automation: The integration of artificial intelligence and automation in vendor risk management to streamline risk assessment, monitoring, and reporting, enhancing efficiency and accuracy.

The integration of artificial intelligence and automation in vendor risk management to streamline risk assessment, monitoring, and reporting, enhancing efficiency and accuracy. Cybersecurity and Data Protection: The heightened focus on cybersecurity and data protection is leading to more stringent vendor risk assessments, ensuring that third-party vendors meet security standards and safeguard sensitive data.

The heightened focus on cybersecurity and data protection is leading to more stringent vendor risk assessments, ensuring that third-party vendors meet security standards and safeguard sensitive data. Environmental and Sustainability Factors: An increasing emphasis on sustainability and environmental impact is leading organizations to assess the environmental risks associated with their vendors, including issues related to climate change and resource use.

An increasing emphasis on sustainability and environmental impact is leading organizations to assess the environmental risks associated with their vendors, including issues related to climate change and resource use. Continuous Monitoring: The shift from periodic assessments to continuous monitoring of vendor risks to identify and respond to risks in real-time, enhancing proactive risk management.

The shift from periodic assessments to continuous monitoring of vendor risks to identify and respond to risks in real-time, enhancing proactive risk management. Collaborative Risk Management: Collaborative approaches to vendor risk management, involving cross-functional teams and sharing risk data with vendors, are becoming more common to improve risk awareness and response.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution

Vendor Information Management

Contract Management

Financial Control

Compliance Management

Audit Management

Quality Assurance Management

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-premises

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By End-use

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail & Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Government

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

