India Agriculture Drones Market 2023 : Key Trends, Progression Status and Business Trends to 2032

“The ‘Global India Agriculture Drones Market Report,’ published by Report Ocean, offers a comprehensive analysis of the product and service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable resource for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the upcoming years and provides insights into the performance of organizations and the market in the previous year.

India Agriculture Drones Market to Witness Four-Fold Increase by 2028 | Report Ocean

The India agriculture drones market is projected to experience a four-fold increase by 2028, with an expected CAGR of over 25% during 2022-2028. Agriculture drones, enhanced unmanned aerial vehicles used for spray operations, are set to significantly improve agricultural efficiency, crop yields, and crop monitoring in India. These drones, equipped with sensors and digital photography capabilities, provide farmers with a detailed view of their land. The challenges posed by abrupt climate changes have further increased the demand for technological solutions such as agriculture drones to enhance crop productivity and operational efficiency. The aerial perspective offered by drone-based farming aids in identifying soil variations, irrigation issues, and fungal infestations, making it an invaluable tool for crop assessment. These factors are expected to drive the demand for agriculture drones in India in the coming years.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR498

Growth of the Indian Agriculture Drones Market

The growth of agriculture drones will continue to be driven by the agricultural sector’s increasing adoption of technological advancements in farm operations. A shortage of agricultural labor has necessitated a greater reliance on precision farming tools like agriculture drones. Larger farms are embracing precision agriculture practices, overcoming technological challenges, and increasing efficiency. With the world’s population projected to reach 9 billion by 2050 and agricultural consumption expected to rise by nearly 70%, the need for drone technology equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and remote sensing capabilities is on the rise. The Indian government’s recognition of the importance of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence, with the implementation of the online Digital Sky Platform, is expected to drive drone adoption in the country’s agriculture sector in the forecast period.

Drone startups in India have seized this opportunity to enhance their technological capabilities. Precision farming technologies have demonstrated the potential to increase yields by up to 5%. Drones equipped with NDVI (Normalized Difference Vegetation Index) imaging equipment use detailed color information to assess plant health. With a team of two operators, drones can plant 400,000 trees per day, and 10 drones can plant 400,000 trees daily. With the increasing global demand for food, there is mounting pressure to improve agricultural productivity and crop health, potentially leading to increased production. With India being one of the major agricultural producers, the opportunity for drone manufacturers is substantial.

Regional Analysis

Drones are being used in the agriculture sector in Rajasthan, with an action plan developed for their multi-purpose use in spraying farm chemicals and water-soluble fertilizers on crops. The state’s Agriculture Department is examining the technical parameters and safety features of drones. Several other states, including Maharashtra, are exploring the potential adoption of this new technology and collaborating with drone companies.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR498

Impact of COVID-19 on the India Agriculture Drones Market

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the income generated in the agriculture drones sector. Government initiatives related to COVID-19 around the world disrupted manufacturing and global supply chains, leading to a substantial direct and indirect impact on the agriculture drones market. Prolonged periods of commercial and regulatory restrictions resulting from the spread of the COVID-19 disease made it challenging for agriculture drone manufacturers to secure specific raw materials and components needed for production. However, as the COVID-19 situation improves, experts in the agriculture drones industry believe that the market will regain momentum beginning in 2022.

Competitive Landscape

The market for agriculture drones is highly fragmented, with domestic and regional competitors, as well as global firms, operating in the market. New entrants may face challenges due to relatively high capital requirements and the need for ongoing R&D investment. They must compete with established market incumbents that have a significant presence in various industries. The Mahindra Group is expanding its production capacity, while Chennai-based Garuda Aerospace, Thanos India, and General Aeronautics are among the renowned names in the India agriculture drones market.

Market Overview Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028 By Value (USD Million) Market Share & Forecast

By Component Memory Devices Logic Devices Analog IC MPU Discrete Power Devices MCU Others Like Sensors

By Application Networking And Communications Data Processing Industrial Consumer Electronics Automotive Government

You Can Browse The Sample Report here:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR498

By Region North South East West

Recent Developments

The Government of India released a certification scheme for agricultural drones on January 26th, 2022, allowing drones to carry payloads that do not include chemicals or other liquids used for spraying. These liquids may be sprayed if the applicable rules and regulations are followed. To promote the use of drones for agricultural purposes and reduce the labor burden on farmers, the Indian government recently offered a 100% subsidy until March 2023 to Farm Machinery Training and Testing Institutes, ICAR Institutes, Krishi Vigyan Kendras, and State Agriculture Universities on January 23, 2022.

A contingency fund of INR 6,000 per hectare will be established for renting drones from Custom Hiring Centres (CHC). The subsidy and contingency funds will make it more affordable for farmers to access and adopt this advanced technology. On November 16, 2020, the Indian government granted permission to the International Crops Research Institute (ICRISAT) to use drones for agricultural research, aiming to encourage researchers and entrepreneurs to consider low-cost drone solutions for over 660,000 Indian villages. Although usage is conditional, it represents a groundbreaking step. Amber Dubey, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, emphasized the significant role drones are poised to play in agriculture, especially in precision agriculture

Reasons to Buy:

Making Informed Choices: Market research reports offer valuable insights into industry trends, customer behavior, and competitor analysis. This information empowers businesses to make informed decisions regarding product development, pricing strategies, and marketing approaches.

Gaining a Competitive Edge: Market research reports help identify gaps and opportunities within the market, offering a competitive advantage. This advantage enables businesses to distinguish themselves from rivals and capture a larger market share.

Tapping into Industry Expertise: Authored by industry experts with an in-depth understanding of the market and its dynamics, these reports provide an impartial and knowledgeable view of the industry. This expertise proves invaluable for businesses seeking a deeper understanding of the market landscape.

Efficiency in Time and Cost: Market research can be a time-consuming and costly process. Acquiring a market research report allows businesses to save both time and money, providing access to comprehensive and detailed market analyses.

Effective Risk Management: Market research reports assist in mitigating risks associated with market entry, product development, and expansion. Through detailed market analysis and trend insights, businesses can make well-informed decisions that minimize risks and maximize returns.