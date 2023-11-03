Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan to allow tour groups to visit China

Transportation ministry to announce details before Lunar New Year

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/03 15:38
Visitors at the Taipei International Travel Fair Friday. 

Visitors at the Taipei International Travel Fair Friday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will allow tour groups to visit China from March at the earliest, reports said Friday (Nov. 3).

At the opening of the Taipei International Travel Fair (ITF), Transportation Minister Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said the end of the ban was likely to be issued before the Lunar New Year. Registration for the tour groups begins March 1.

The ban on tours of China was imposed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but travel agencies have been pressuring the government for a change.

Tour groups from China will also be allowed to visit Taiwan, even without a corresponding decision by Beijing, the Liberty Times reported. Wang said travel operators now had three months to prepare for the reopenings.

If China showed goodwill, the end of the travel ban might be moved up, reports added.
Taiwan-China travel
tour groups
Chinese tourists
MOTC
Wang Kwo-tsai

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese tourist dies in bus accident in China’s Xinjiang
Taiwanese tourist dies in bus accident in China’s Xinjiang
2023/10/27 19:51
Minister says Chinese tourists not expected back in Taiwan until next year
Minister says Chinese tourists not expected back in Taiwan until next year
2023/10/16 19:11
Taiwan discusses hotel jobs for migrant workers
Taiwan discusses hotel jobs for migrant workers
2023/10/12 15:52
China blames Taiwan's DPP for failure to resume cross-strait tourism
China blames Taiwan's DPP for failure to resume cross-strait tourism
2023/09/27 16:20
Taiwan train drivers abandon overtime ban during Mid-Autumn holidays
Taiwan train drivers abandon overtime ban during Mid-Autumn holidays
2023/09/20 15:21