Patient Registry Software Market Key Players, Growth Analysis during 2023-2032

The global patient registry software market size was US$ 1191.1 million in 2021. The global patient registry software market to surpass US$ 2.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2022-30.

Patient registration software (PRS) is a computerized database installed in healthcare centers. The system contains personal, medical, social, and financial information. Registries may offer academics and medical professionals’ crucial epidemiological information about common and uncommon diseases, including incidence and prevalence, symptoms, and severity.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing adoption of Electronic Health Records to save patients’ data and use it at any time and any moment will primarily drive the growth of the patient registry software market. The healthcare sector is evolving at a steep rate throughout the globe, owing to the growing prevalence of diseases and rising private and government spending in this sector. Apart from that, authorities are also focusing on adopting advanced technology, which is attributed to fuel the growth prospects of the market during the study period.

Efforts to improve patient care services increases patient involvement, and trending concept of telemedicine is expected to bring untapped growth opportunities to the market during the study period.

However, privacy and data security concerns may limit the market growth during the analysis period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the adoption of Electronic Health Records increased. The pandemic raised the burden on the healthcare sector due to the large patient pool. Various countries witnessed a drastic drop in the availability of hospital beds and services. To provide efficient services even at a time of staff shortage, the demand for patient registry software increased substantially.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the patient registry software market during the study period. An expanding target population, rising illness prevalence, and the demand for population-based registries all contribute to the market’s expansion in this region. Additionally, this area is a significant contributor to the patient registry software market due to expanding government activities. To make patient registry software for clinical research more interactive and user-friendly, businesses are always working to develop user-interactive software. The Asia Pacific region is expected to record lucrative growth during the projection period. The use of electronic medical records has grown during the last few years. The growing aging population, frequent hospital visits, elevated diagnostic errors, and growing demand to reduce medical errors are the main market drivers in the region.

Competitors in the Market

• Dacima Software Inc

• FIGmd Inc.

• Global Vision Technologies Inc.

• Image Trend Inc.

• IQVIA

• Liasion Technologies

• McKesson Corporation

• Syneos Health

• Velos Inc.

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global patient registry software market segmentation focuses on Type of Registry, Software, End-User, and Region.

By Type of Registry:

• Disease Registries

• Health Service Registries

• Product Registries

By Software:

• Stand-alone Software

• Integrated Software

By End User:

• Government Organizations & Third-Party Administrators (TPAs)

• Hospitals and Medical Practices

• Private Payers

• Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Medical Device Companies

• Research Centers

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

