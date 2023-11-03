Infection Control Market Size, Share, Trend Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented 2023 to 2032 | 3M Company, Belimed AG

Report Ocean has published a new report on the “Infection Control Market” in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250+pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasizing major industry changes, business and competitor difficulties in gap analysis, and potential new possibilities in the Infection Control Market.

The global infection control market was valued at $32,613.75 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $38,616.77 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.0% from 2021 to 2028. The growth of the infection control market is driven by rise in number of surgical procedures, increase in incidence of hospital-acquired infections, surge in geriatric population, technological advancements in sterilization equipment, and rise in incidence of chronic diseases across the globe. In addition, rise in outsourcing of sterilization services among hospitals, and pharmaceutical & medical device companies further boosts the growth of the market. Infectious diseases are caused by microorganisms such as viruses, bacteria, parasites, or fungi. Infection can be classified into various types, which include hospital acquired infections (HAIs), ear infections, eye infections, lung & respiratory infections, skin infections, common childhood infections, sexually transmitted infections, and stomach & intestinal infections. These infections can be controlled through a number of products such as sterilization, cleaning & disinfection products, protective barriers, and endoscope reprocessing products. Protective barrier products include surgical gowns, face masks, coveralls, and others.

Moreover, re-introduction of ethylene oxide sterilization, increase in use of E-beam sterilization, surge in awareness of environmental & personal hygiene due to COVID-19 is another factor that fuels the growth of the market. However, adverse effects of chemical disinfectants and concerns regarding the safety of reprocessed instruments are expected to restrain the growth of the infection control market. Conversely, rise in adoption of single use medical nonwovens and devices is expected to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period. The infection control market is segmented into product & service, end user, and region. On the basis of product & service, the market is categorized into sterilization, cleaning & disinfection products, protective barriers, and endoscope reprocessing products. By sterilization, the market is divided into sterilization product, contract sterilization services, and sterilization consumables & accessories.

The sterilization product segment is further classified into heat sterilization equipment, low temperature sterilization equipment, radiation sterilization equipment, and other sterilization equipment. The contract sterilization services segment is further divided into ethylene oxide sterilization, e-beam sterilization, gamma sterilization, and others. The sterilization consumables & accessories segment is further classified into sterilization indicators and packaging accessories. By cleaning & disinfection products, the market is divided into disinfectants, disinfectors equipment, and others. The disinfectants segment is further divided into wipes, liquids, and sprays. By protective barriers, the market is categorized into medical nonwoven and gloves. The medical nonwoven segment is further divided into surgical gowns, face masks, coveralls, and others. By end user, the market is categorized into hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical & medical device companies, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The healthcare sector is vital to both national economies and people all across the world. One of the industries with the fastest growth rates is this one. There is a correlation between income levels and healthcare spending across nations because healthcare spending accounts for more than 10% of the GDP of the majority of developed countries. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, US healthcare spending increased by 4.6% in 2019 to reach US$ 3.8 trillion, or US$ 11,582 per person and represented 17.7% of GDP. Additionally, households paid for 28.4% of all health expenditures, followed by the federal government for 29.0%. 16.1% of all healthcare costs were paid for by state and municipal governments, while 7.5% came from other private sources.

Due to advancements spurred by AI/ML, the impact of digital health technology will grow. Data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade show that FDI in the medicines and medication sector totaled US$19.12 billion (DPIIT).

Analysis of COVID-19

The demand for and supply of non-COVID-19-related medical care has decreased as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Patients are delaying or avoiding a variety of treatments, including urgent care for serious illnesses, regular checkups, and advised cancer screenings. Untreated illnesses and delayed treatment will have detrimental effects on long-term health. A number of current and emerging healthcare trends have been pushed by COVID-19, including, for example, new talent and care delivery models, the fusion of life science and healthcare, and changing consumer attitudes and behaviors.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2020 to 2028, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

– The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– 3M Company

– Belimed AG

– Ecolab Inc

– Fortive (Advanced Sterilization Products)

– Getinge AB

– Matachana Group

– Miele Group (Steelco SpA)

– MMM Group

– Sotera Health Llc

– Steris Plc (Cantel Medical Corporation)

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

– Danaher Corporation (Metrex Research Llc)

– Reckitt Benckiser

– Pal International

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product & Service

– Sterilization

o Sterilization Product

? Heat Sterilization Equipment

? Low Temperature Sterilization Equipment

? Radiation Sterilization Equipment

? Other Sterilization Equipment

o Contract Sterilization Services

? Ethylene Oxide Sterilization

? E-beam Sterilization

? Gamma Sterilization

? Others

o Sterilization Consumables & Accessories

? Sterilization Indicators

? Packaging Accessories

– Cleaning & Disinfection Products

o Disinfectants

? Wipes

? Liquids

? Sprays

o Disinfectors Equipment

o Others

– Protective Barriers

o Medical Nonwoven

? Surgical Gowns

? Face Masks

? Coveralls

? Others

o Gloves

– Endoscope Reprocessing Products

By End User

– Hospitals & Clinics

– Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Companies

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

