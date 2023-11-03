Dermal Filler Market Size, Analysis By Growth Rate, Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2023-2032

The global dermal filler market size was US$ 3.1 billion in 2021. The global dermal filler market is forecast to grow to US$ 11.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Dermal fillers are injectable, gel-like compounds that can be utilized to improve or reform the body’s structural elements. These fillers are frequently applied to cheekbones, jawline, mouth, lips, and eye area in order to give younger look, increase dermal volume, reduce wrinkles, etc.

Factors Influencing the Market

Sales in the global dermal filler market are being fuelled by leading players’ increased investments in R&D for novel dermal fillers. The demand for a less painful method of treating different facial skin problems and uncomplicated surgeries is growing. Apart from that, rising research on lowering the low level of pain in surgeries is expected to have a beneficial impact on the global dermal filler market during the study period.

The dermal filler market includes skin aesthetic treatments for various parts of the body, skin procedures, etc. The growing concerns over the skin and rising demand for anti-aging therapies for collagen restoration and skin rejuvenation will also fuel the demand for the dermal filler market during the study period.

Growing disposable income and increasing concerns over aging are expected to contribute to the market growth during the study period.

On the flip side, the high cost of treatment may limit the growth of the dermal filler market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 has drastically impacted the global dermal filler market as it lessened the demand for treatments. Various dermatology centers had to shut their doors in the wake of the pandemic due to a shortage of workforce and a drastic drop in patient demand. To abide by the precautionary lockdowns and restrictions imposed by governing authorities also pushed the need to halt the surgeries for a significant time. Thus, it hampered the growth of the dermal fillers market.

Regional Analysis

The increased demand for cosmetic products and minimally invasive facial procedures will be the primary factors driving the growth of North America’s dermal fillers market. North America is holding the largest share in the market and is expected to maintain its dominance in the global dermal filler market. Apart from that, expanding number of clinical studies for novel skin beauty products. The United States is anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth of the region’s market due to the rising adoption of dermal fillers and the increasing geriatric population.

Competitors in the Market

• Merz Pharma

• Sinclair Pharma

• Galderma Laboratories

• BioPlus Co., Ltd.

• Candela Corporation

• BIOXIS pharmaceuticals

• Suneva Medical

• SCULPT Luxury Dermal Fillers Ltd

• Dr. Korman Laboratories Ltd.

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global dermal filler market segmentation focuses on Type, End-User, Application, and Region.

By Type

• Biodegradable

• Non-biodegradable

By End-user

• Calcium HydroxylapatiteFats

• Hyaluronic Acid

• Poly-L lactic Acid

• Others

By Application

• Facelift

• Facial line correction

• Lip enhancement

• Others

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Dermal Filler Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Dermal Filler market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Dermal Filler Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Dermal Filler market Size Forecast (2023-2032).

Continue….

