Fertility Test Market Size, Share, Trend Study Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future | Church & Dwight Co, Fairhaven Health LLC

Report Ocean has published a new report on the “Fertility Test Market ” in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250+pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasizing major industry changes, business and competitor difficulties in gap analysis, and potential new possibilities in the Fertility Test Market .

The global fertility testing market was valued at $462.23 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $842.96 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.8%. This market growth is attributed to rise in the prevalence of diseases such as PCOS because women with the condition of PCOS do not ovulate every month regularly due to the overproduction of estrogen by the ovaries. Furthermore, increase in number of first-time pregnancies in women and decline in fertility rates across the globe drive the market growth. In addition, growth in awareness regarding fertility testing in both developed and developing countries boosts the market growth. Moreover, the launch of technologically advanced products with high accuracy further drives the market during the forecast period. For instance, in June 2020, Modern Fertility has launched its two new products, Modern Fertility Pregnancy Test, Ovulation Test and free Modern Fertility App. Fertility testing is a medical and physical testing assessment that tests the ability to naturally conceive. The fertility test includes the testing of the both the genders. The female fertility testing includes the testing of urine or saliva for the presence of ovulatory hormones. The hormones tested for the presence include luteinizing hormone, estrogen, and progesterone. On the other hand, the male fertility testing includes the testing of the semen for sperm count.

On the other hand, shift in preference of patients toward at-home fertility tests, owing to availability of easy-to-use ovulation prediction test kits and surge in market strategies such as product development and innovation by key players are expected to offer profitable opportunities for growth of the market during the forecast period. The global fertility test market is segmented on the basis of the product, mode of purchase, application, end user, and region. By product, the market is categorized into ovulation prediction kits, fertility monitors, and male fertility testing products. The fertility monitors segment is further divided into urine-based ovulation kits, saliva-based ovulation kits, and other fertility monitors. By mode of purchase, it is bifurcated into OTC-based and prescription-based. By application, it is fragmented into female fertility testing and male fertility testing. By end user, it is bifurcated into home care settings and fertility clinics. Region wise the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The healthcare sector is vital to both national economies and people all across the world. One of the industries with the fastest growth rates is this one. There is a correlation between income levels and healthcare spending across nations because healthcare spending accounts for more than 10% of the GDP of the majority of developed countries. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, US healthcare spending increased by 4.6% in 2019 to reach US$ 3.8 trillion, or US$ 11,582 per person and represented 17.7% of GDP. Additionally, households paid for 28.4% of all health expenditures, followed by the federal government for 29.0%. 16.1% of all healthcare costs were paid for by state and municipal governments, while 7.5% came from other private sources.

Due to advancements spurred by AI/ML, the impact of digital health technology will grow. Data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade show that FDI in the medicines and medication sector totaled US$19.12 billion (DPIIT).

Analysis of COVID-19

The demand for and supply of non-COVID-19-related medical care has decreased as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Patients are delaying or avoiding a variety of treatments, including urgent care for serious illnesses, regular checkups, and advised cancer screenings. Untreated illnesses and delayed treatment will have detrimental effects on long-term health. A number of current and emerging healthcare trends have been pushed by COVID-19, including, for example, new talent and care delivery models, the fusion of life science and healthcare, and changing consumer attitudes and behaviors.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

– Fairhaven Health LLC

– Fertility Focus Limited

– Geratherm Medical AG

– HiLin Life Products Inc.

– Prestige Brands Holdings Inc.

– Quidel Corporation

– Abbott Laboratories

– UEBE Medical

– Advacare Pharma

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

o Ovulation Prediction Kits

o Fertility Monitors

? Urine-based Ovulation Kits

? Saliva-based Ovulation Kit

? Other Fertility Monitors

o Male Fertility Testing Products

By Mode of Purchase

o OTC-based

o Prescription-based

By Application

o Female Fertility Testing

o Male Fertility Testing

By End User

o Home Care Settings

o Fertility Clinics

By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? Germany

? UK

? France

? Italy

? Spain

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? Japan

? China

? India

? Australia

? South Korea

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Brazil

? Saudi Arabia

? South Africa

? Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market? Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

