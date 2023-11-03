Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Size, Share, Trend Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth | ADANI Systems Inc, Agfa-Gevaert Group

Report Ocean has published a new report on the “Fluoroscopy Equipment Market ” in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250+pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasizing major industry changes, business and competitor difficulties in gap analysis, and potential new possibilities in the Fluoroscopy Equipment Market .

The fluoroscopy equipment market was valued at $4,072.80 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $6,500.20 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028. Fluoroscopy is a type of medical imaging that shows a continuous X-ray picture on a monitor. During a fluoroscopy technique, an X-ray beam is sent through body. The image is delivered to a camera, which enables detailed analysis of movement of a body part, an instrument or a contrast agent throughout the body. Fluoroscopic imaging helps doctors diagnose illnesses and guide them through various treatment processes. Several fluoroscopy techniques can be performed as outpatient treatments while patient is awake.

For instance, a barium enema or an upper gastrointestinal series to investigate the esophagus, liver, and small intestine. Other procedures are performed the same day or as inpatient procedures in the hospital, frequently while the patient is sedated. For instance, the heart and the coronary arteries that provide blood to the heart muscle are examined using a procedure called cardiac catheterization. Other fluoroscopy procedures may be performed under general anesthesia during surgery.

Increase in demand for fluoroscopic equipment for pain management and trauma, urological disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, and other conditions, ease of visualization of the targeted area with fluoroscopy equipment than conventional imaging systems, and increase in geriatric population are the key factors that boost growth of the global fluoroscopy equipment market. In addition, rise in awareness by healthcare professionals for use of fluoroscopy, surge in adoption of fluoroscopy equipment by patients, rise in incidence of cardiovascular diseases, and increase in geriatric population are other factors that contribute toward growth of the industry. However, complications and side-effects associated with contrast agents and high cost associated with fluoroscopic equipment are expected to hinder growth of the market.

The global fluoroscopy equipment market is segmented into product, application, and region. On the basis of product, the market is categorized into fluoroscopy devices and c-arm. Further, the c-arm segment is divided into full size c-arm and mobile c-arm. On the basis of application, the market is segregated into orthopedic, cardiovascular, pain management and trauma, neurology, gastrointestinal, urology, general surgery, and other applications. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The healthcare sector is vital to both national economies and people all across the world. One of the industries with the fastest growth rates is this one. There is a correlation between income levels and healthcare spending across nations because healthcare spending accounts for more than 10% of the GDP of the majority of developed countries. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, US healthcare spending increased by 4.6% in 2019 to reach US$ 3.8 trillion, or US$ 11,582 per person and represented 17.7% of GDP. Additionally, households paid for 28.4% of all health expenditures, followed by the federal government for 29.0%. 16.1% of all healthcare costs were paid for by state and municipal governments, while 7.5% came from other private sources.

Due to advancements spurred by AI/ML, the impact of digital health technology will grow. Data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade show that FDI in the medicines and medication sector totaled US$19.12 billion (DPIIT).

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– ADANI Systems Inc.

– Agfa-Gevaert Group

– Canon Medical Systems

– GE Healthcare

– Hitachi Ltd.

– Koninklijke Philips N.V.

– Shimadzu Corporation

– Siemens Healthineers

– Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

– Ziehm Imaging GmbH

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Fluoroscopy devices

– C-arm

o Full size C-ARM

o Mobile C-ARM

By Disease Pathology

– Orthopedic

– Cardiovascular

– Pain Management and Trauma

– Neurology

– Gastrointestinal

– Urology

– General Surgery

– Other Applications

By Disease Pathology

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

