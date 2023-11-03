Spine Bone Stimulators Market Report by Worldwide Market Trends and Opportunities and Forecast to 2032

The global spine bone stimulators market size was US$ 540.1 million in 2021. The global spine bone stimulators market is forecast to grow to US$ 751.3 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Low electrical currents are applied by bone stimulators. These devices are inserted into the spine or worn externally to promote bone growth and enhance spinal fusion. Bone stimulators encompass several technologies, including direct current, capacitive coupling, pulsed electromagnetic fields, and low-intensity pulse ultrasound.

Factors Influencing the Market

One of the most common health issues among persons 60 and older is low back pain. Elderly people are more likely to acquire various LBP pathologies due to rapidly growing physical and psychological changes. The demand for spine bone stimulators is expected to increase as the device is used in the treatment of rickets, fractures, and hip dysplasia, which are common among the geriatric population. Moreover, the growing demand for spine bone stimulators will also lead to the demand for technological advancements, giving industry players an opportunity to grow in the market during the study period.

For all of the previously mentioned cases where the normal process of bone regeneration is either compromised or simply insufficient, there are currently a number of treatment options available for the patients. Apart from that, growing efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure are expected to bring ample growth opportunities for the spine bone stimulators market during the study period.

On the contrary, the high cost of spine bone stimulators may limit the growth of the spine bone stimulators market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for spine bone stimulators decreased due to decreased cases of surgeries. Lockdown restrictions were imposed across various affected countries to control the deadly situation. Apart from that, the panic of the situation reduced the demand for spine bone stimulator surgeries as most people preferred staying home until necessary as it increases the risk of infection. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the spine bone stimulators market.

Regional Analysis

North America is anticipated to see the fastest CAGR of any region throughout the predicted time because the healthcare infrastructure is constantly evolving in the region. Apart from that, regional growth is also anticipated to boost due to increasing clinical research and the presence of outperforming key businesses in the US healthcare sector. Additionally, as the local healthcare industry expands, government approvals for healthcare products will support market expansion during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

• Enovis (DJO Global, Inc.)

• Zimmer Biomet

• Orthofix Medical Inc.

• Elizur Corporation

• Ossatec Benelux BV

• IGEA S.p.A.

• ManaMed Inc.

• Theragen, Inc.

• Intelligent Implants

• Orchid Medical, Inc.

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global spine bone stimulators market segmentation focuses on Device, End-Users, Surgery, and Region.

By Device Type

• Invasive Spine Bone Stimulators

• Non-Invasive Spine Bone Stimulators

By End Users

• Hospitals

• Specialty Clinics

• Others

By Surgery

• Open Spine Surgery

• Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

