Medical Device Testing Market Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2023-2032

The global medical device testing market size was US$ 9.1 billion in 2021. The global medical device testing market is forecast to grow to US$ 18.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Medical device testing is the process of ensuring that medical equipment will operate reliably and safely in use. Medical device testing is a long process that encompasses performance testing, toxicity, and chemical analyses, human factors, and clinical testing. Apart from that, it also includes dimensional checks, functional testing, and package verification.

Factors Influencing the Market

Stringent regulation by the governments will primarily drive the growth of the medical device testing market during the forecast period. Apart from that, the rising influence of government bodies pushing medical device verification and validation will also contribute to the growth of the medical device testing market during the analysis period.

Additionally, the industry is expanding due to the rise of small medical device businesses with limited internal knowledge. A complex medical device ecosystem has also been created as a result of technological developments like artificial intelligence (AI), wearable items, and a focus on real-time patient monitoring. Thus, growing advancements will also propel the demand for medical device testing during the study period.

On the flip side, high costs associated with medical device testing may limit the growth of the medical device testing market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for medical device testing increased. Technological advancements in the sector surged as a result of the pandemic. Apart from that, spending by government bodies also increased, which significantly amplified the growth of medical device testing. However, manufacturing disruptions are claimed to be challenging for the entire medical device testing industry, which negatively affected the market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific medical device testing market is forecast to record rapid growth, owing to the rising awareness of the significance of certification. In Asia-Pacific, India’s medical device testing market is projected to record the fastest growth. In addition, stringent government regulations aimed at maintaining the quality and safety of medical devices will also escalate the demand for medical device testing during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

• SGS SA

• Toxikon, Inc

• American Preclinical Services

• Sterigenics International LLC

• River Laboratories International Inc

• Medical Device Testing Services

• North America Science Associates Inc

• Euro fins Scientific

• Pace Analytical Services LLC

• Intertek Group Plc

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global medical device testing market segmentation focuses on Service, Sourcing, Device, Technology, and Region.

By Service Type

• Testing Services

• Inspection Services

• Certification Services

By Sourcing Type

• In-House

• Outsourced

By Device Class

• Class I

• Class II

• Class III

By Technology

• Active Implant Medical Device

• Active Medical Device

• Non-Active Medical Device

• In-Vitro Diagnostic Medical Device

• Ophthalmic Medical Device

• Orthopedic and Dental Medical Device

• Vascular Medical Device

• Other Medical Device Technologies

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

