Ultrasound Devices Market Size, Share, Trend Insights, Application and Forecast Assumptions | Konica Minolta, Esaote SpA, Hitachi

The global ultrasound devices market was valued at $8,475.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $12,535.5 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028. Ultrasound devices used in imaging are mainly classified into five different types, namely 2D Ultrasound, 3D Ultrasound, 4D Ultrasound, Doppler Ultrasound, and High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Devices. 2D ultrasound devices, which are the most commonly used in practice, provide flat, two-dimensional, black and white images of internal body parts and the fetus in pregnant women.

Ultrasound devices is use to visualize internal body structures such as muscles, tendons, blood vessels, and others. It is an imaging machine that uses sound waves to generate images of internal body structures to find the source of a particular disease or malfunction in body parts such as tendons, joints, muscles, blood vessels, and others. Ultrasound devices are also used for examining pregnant women and the brain and other functionalities in infants. These devices offer a great level of assistance in medical imaging, as the ultrasound waves are non-invasive, safe, and do not make use of ionizing radiation.

The growth of the global ultrasound devices market is majorly driven by rising incidence and prevalence rate of chronic diseases that demand medical imaging for their diagnosis and treatment monitoring. Further, owing to increase in technological advancements in ultrasound imaging such as 4D and high frequency focused ultrasound devices, a rising number of diagnostic imaging procedures, and increasing awareness among people regarding the importance of early disease diagnosis as a preventive measure are expected to drive the market growth. However, stringent FDA regulations for approval of ultrasound devices, and lack of skilled and experienced personnel to operate these devices are restraining the market growth.

Ultrasound devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, device display, device portability, application, and region. Based on product type, the market is categorized into two major device segments, namely, diagnostic ultrasound systems and therapeutic ultrasound systems. Based on the type of device display, the market is categorized into two major devices, namely, color ultrasound devices and black & white (B/W) ultrasound devices. Based on device portability, the market is categorized into two major devices, namely, trolley/cart-based ultrasound devices and compact/handheld ultrasound devices. Based on application, the market is categorized into six major segments, namely, radiology/general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, cardiology, urology, vascular and other emergency clinical applications. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The healthcare sector is vital to both national economies and people all across the world. One of the industries with the fastest growth rates is this one. There is a correlation between income levels and healthcare spending across nations because healthcare spending accounts for more than 10% of the GDP of the majority of developed countries. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, US healthcare spending increased by 4.6% in 2019 to reach US$ 3.8 trillion, or US$ 11,582 per person and represented 17.7% of GDP. Additionally, households paid for 28.4% of all health expenditures, followed by the federal government for 29.0%. 16.1% of all healthcare costs were paid for by state and municipal governments, while 7.5% came from other private sources.

Due to advancements spurred by AI/ML, the impact of digital health technology will grow. Data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade show that FDI in the medicines and medication sector totaled US$19.12 billion (DPIIT).

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Konica Minolta Inc.,

– Esaote SpA,

– Fujifilm Corporation,

– General Electric Company,

– Hitachi, Ltd.,

– Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

– Mindray Medical International Limited,

– Samsung Medison Co. Ltd.,

– Siemens Healthcare

– Toshiba Corporation.

List of other players in the value chain (profiles not included in the report):

– Canon Medical Systems Corporation.

– Analogic Corporation.

– Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

– CHISON, Mobisante, Franciscan Health Inc.

– ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS Co., Ltd.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Display Device Type

– Color Ultrasound Devices

– Black & White (B/W) Ultrasound Devices

By product type

– Diagnostic Ultrasound Systems

o 2D Imaging Systems

o 3D & 4D Imaging Systems

o Doppler Imaging

– Therapeutic Ultrasound Systems

o High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU)

o Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy (ESWL)

By Application

– Radiology/General Imaging

– Obstetrics/Gynecology

– Cardiology

– Urology

– Vascular

– Others

By Device Portability

– Trolley/Cart-Based Ultrasound Devices

– Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Devices

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

