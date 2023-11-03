Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market Size, Share, Trend Projected to Deliver Greater Revenues during the Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 | AJL Ophthalmic, CorneaGen

Report Ocean has published a new report on the “Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market ” in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250+pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasizing major industry changes, business and competitor difficulties in gap analysis, and potential new possibilities in the Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market .

The global artificial cornea and corneal implant market generated $376.61 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $656.19 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2028. A corneal transplant involves replacing a cloudy cornea with a clear donor cornea. Donor tissue comes from individuals who have donated their eyes for the benefit of others. The donor corneas used in transplants are kept freshly stored in eye banks. Furthermore, artificial cornea is an option for transplant patients who cannot tolerate a human donor cornea. The global artificial cornea and corneal implant market is expected to witness a substantial growth in the future, driven by the rise in geriatric population and surge in prevalence of eye diseases. In addition, increase in prevalence of eye disorders and government initiatives to control visual impairment further boost the market growth. However, the high cost of ophthalmology devices and surgical procedures is expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Around 10 million people in world are reported to suffer from corneal blindness. Therefore, rise in incidences of corneal blindness is the primary factor that drives the growth of the artificial cornea implant market. Moreover, lack of availability of human cornea donor is responsible for the robust growth of the market. In addition, increase in incidences of trauma cases lead to high chances of eye injury, which further propel the market growth. The possibility of nerve regeneration after cornea transplant by human donor cornea is low while the possibility of nerve regeneration after biosynthetic cornea implant is high. The rejection of artificial cornea made up of alloplastic material by human eye is expected to be the major factor that restrains the growth of the market. Artificial cornea implant is a costly surgery, therefore the adoption for this surgery is quite low in the developing countries which deters the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, low availability of human cornea donor and high risk in the grafting artificial cornea implant have made a huge impact in the global market.

The artificial cornea and corneal implant market is segmented on the basis of type, transplant type, disease indication, end user, and region. By type, the market is divided into human cornea and artificial cornea. By transplant type, it is categorized into penetrating keratoplasty, endothelial keratoplasty, anterior lamellar keratoplasty and keratoprosthesis. By disease indication, the market is divided into Fuchs’ Dystrophy, Fungal Keratitis, Keratoconus and others. By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA)..

The healthcare sector is vital to both national economies and people all across the world. One of the industries with the fastest growth rates is this one. There is a correlation between income levels and healthcare spending across nations because healthcare spending accounts for more than 10% of the GDP of the majority of developed countries. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, US healthcare spending increased by 4.6% in 2019 to reach US$ 3.8 trillion, or US$ 11,582 per person and represented 17.7% of GDP. Additionally, households paid for 28.4% of all health expenditures, followed by the federal government for 29.0%. 16.1% of all healthcare costs were paid for by state and municipal governments, while 7.5% came from other private sources.

Due to advancements spurred by AI/ML, the impact of digital health technology will grow. Data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade show that FDI in the medicines and medication sector totaled US$19.12 billion (DPIIT).

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– AJL Ophthalmic

– CorneaGen Inc.

– CorNeat Vision

– LinkoCare Life Sciences AB

– Presbia plc

– Mediphacos

– Aurolab

– Cornea Biosciences

– DIOPTEX GmbH

– EyeYon Medical

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Human Cornea

– Artificial Cornea

By Transplant Type

– Penetrating Keratoplasty

– Endothelial Keratoplasty

– Anterior lamellar keratoplasty

– keratoprosthesis

By Disease Indication

– Fuchs’ Dystrophy

– Fungal Keratitis

– Keratoconus

– Others

By End User

– Hospitals

– Specialty Clinics

– Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

