Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market Size, Share, Trend Industry Development Scenario and Forecast 2023 to 2032 | CAGR of 10.2%

Report Ocean has published a new report on the “Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market” in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250+pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasizing major industry changes, business and competitor difficulties in gap analysis, and potential new possibilities in the Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market. The global aesthetic lasers and energy devices market was valued at $2.25 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach $10.30 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 10.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Aesthetic lasers and energy devices are used for the treatment of sun damage skin, wrinkles, and unwanted lesions. These are also used for treating acne and removing tattoos. Increase in incidences of skin damage and rapid changes in lifestyles are the factors that propel the growth of the aesthetic lasers and energy devices market. These devices improve the physiology of wrinkled & ageing skin and are used by numerous individuals, who wish to improve or rejuvenate their looks. There are many technical procedures employed for the rectification of aesthetic treatment process. Aesthetic technology based on lasers and energy devices have evolved since the early 1990s and have undergone a rapid change since then. Presently, aesthetic devices available are fully automated.

The approvals of these devices by FDA for medical treatments due to continued technological advancements boost the growth of the aesthetic lasers and energy devices market. In addition, rise in demand for minimal invasive procedures or non-invasive procedures, lower cost of these procedures compared to surgeries and fast procedures propels the market growth. However, social stigmas and lack of appropriate reimbursement policies restrain the growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in disposable incomes and the rising trend of body altering in the developing countries, such as India and China, are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the market in near future.

The aesthetic lasers and energy devices market is segmented on the basis product, technology, application and end user. By product, it is divided into laser resurfacing devices, body contouring devices, and aesthetic ophthalmology devices. The laser resurfacing devices are further bifurcated into fractional ablative skin resurfacing devices and conventional laser resurfacing devices. The body contouring devices segment is further divided into liposuction devices, fat reduction devices, cellulite reduction devices and non-surgical skin tightening devices. By technology, it is fragmented into laser-based technology, light-based technology, and energy-based technology. The light-based technology are further bifurcated into dynamic pulse control (DPC) technology and intense pulsed light (IPL) technology. The energy-based technology are classified into UV technology, infrared technology, suction-based technology, radiofrequency technology and low temperature-based technology. By application, it is classified into hair removal, scar removal or skin resurfacing, skin rejuvenation, skin tightening, and others. By end user, it is divided into multi-specialty centers, standalone centers, and cosmetic surgery centers & clinics. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The healthcare sector is vital to both national economies and people all across the world. One of the industries with the fastest growth rates is this one. There is a correlation between income levels and healthcare spending across nations because healthcare spending accounts for more than 10% of the GDP of the majority of developed countries. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, US healthcare spending increased by 4.6% in 2019 to reach US$ 3.8 trillion, or US$ 11,582 per person and represented 17.7% of GDP. Additionally, households paid for 28.4% of all health expenditures, followed by the federal government for 29.0%. 16.1% of all healthcare costs were paid for by state and municipal governments, while 7.5% came from other private sources.

Due to advancements spurred by AI/ML, the impact of digital health technology will grow. Data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade show that FDI in the medicines and medication sector totaled US$19.12 billion (DPIIT).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study presents an in-depth analysis of the global aesthetic laser and energy devices market along with the current trends and future estimations from 2014 to 2028 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and recognition of the key players that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided in the report.

– Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Abbvie inc.(Allergen)

– Candela Medical

– Hologic, Inc.

– Energist Medical Group

– Fotona, Inc.

– Lumenis, Ltd.

– Lutronic, Inc.

– Sisram Medical Ltd.

– Solta Medical

– Sciton, Inc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Laser resurfacing devices

o Fractional Ablative Skin Resurfacing Devices

o Conventional Laser Resurfacing Devices

– Body contouring devices

o Liposuction Devices

o Fat Reduction devices

o Cellulite Reduction Devices

o Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Devices

– Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices

By Technology

– Laser-Based Technology

– Light-Based Technology

o Dynamic Pulse Control (DPC) technology

o Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) technology

– Energy-based Technology

o UV technology

o Infrared technology

o Suction based technology

o Radiofrequency technology

o Low temperature-based technology

By Application

– Hair removal

– Scar removal/skin resurfacing

– Skin rejuvenation

– Skin tightening

– Others

By End-User

– Multi-specialty centers

– Standalone Centers

– Cosmetic Surgery Centers/Clinics

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Taiwan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Middle East

o Latin America

o Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market? Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

