Asia-Pacific Nuclear Medicine Market Size, Share, Trend Assessment & Opportunity Forecast 2023 to 2032 | CAGR of 10.4%

The Asia-Pacific nuclear medicine market was valued at $4,116.43 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $8,957.89 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 10.4% from 2021 to 2028. The market is currently in its growth stage driven by increase in the number of cancer cases in the Asia-Pacific region and the surge awareness about nuclear medicine. Convenience of treatment with minimally invasive techniques attracts more patients toward the radiopharmaceuticals mode of treatment as compared to chemotherapy. The factors that drive the radiopharmaceuticals industry include increase in incidence of cardiac patients and adoption of clear imaging technique, with the help of diagnostic equipment such as PET and SPECT. The factors that hinder the growth of the market include supply shortages, logistical difficulties, and limited number of trained medical personnel.

Radiopharmaceuticals are pharmaceutical formulations comprise radioactive isotopes that are used in diagnosis and therapeutics. They are simple and small substances that contain a radioactive substance used in the treatment of cancer and cardiac & neurological disorders. Moreover, nuclear medicines of modality, SPECT and PET work as a convenient and safer alternative for patients as compared to X-Rays and other external radiation imaging devices.

Applications such as lymphoma and bone metastasis use radiopharmaceuticals, also known as nuclear medicines. F-18, Tc-99, Ga-67, and I-123 are some of the nuclear medicines used in diagnostic procedures, while I-131, Ir192, Y-90, I-125, Lu-177, and Ra-223 are used in therapeutics procedure. More convenient therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals for oncology and cancer treatment replace the conventional chemotherapy methods to open up new avenues in the radiopharmaceuticals market.

The nuclear medicine market is categorized into type, modality, application, and end-user. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into diagnostics, therapeutics, and biochemistry research. The diagnostics segment led the market in 2020, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to the surge in prevalence of cancer that require early diagnosis for appropriate treatment could be provided in the Asia-Pacific region. Furthermore, rise in incidence of cardiac patients and clear imaging technique with the help of diagnostic equipment such as PET and SPECT is projected to help the diagnostics segment gain traction.

By modality, the Asia-Pacific nuclear medicine market is segregated into SPECT, PET, beta emitters, alpha emitters, brachytherapy, and others. The SPECT segment is expected to witness extensive market growth during the forecast period, owing to advantages of getting multiple 2-D and 3-D images, by performing SPECT imaging technique with the help of gamma camera aids in better access for the physicians to visualize the targeted area. Increase in the demand for the diagnosis of conditions such as cancer, cardiac, and neurology is expected to drive the growth of the industry during the forecast period.

By application, the Asia-Pacific nuclear medicine market is segregated into oncology, cardiology, thyroid, neurology and others. The oncology segment is expected to witness substantial market growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in cases of cancers and advancement of radio-therapeutics which has expedited the treatment process of cancerous tumors. However, thyroid segment is anticipated to gain highest CAGR, due to the growth in the number patient population in the coming years.

By end user, the Asia-Pacific nuclear medicine market is segregated into hospitals & diagnostics centers and research institutes. The hospitals & diagnostic centers segment is expected to witness significant market growth during the forecast period, owing to the surge in preference toward hospitals & diagnostic centers.

By country, China is expected to register the highest revenue share during the forecast period pertaining to the higher targeted population base, surge in awareness regarding early diagnosis and therapeutics of cancer and cardiac ailments, and rise in disposable income. However, India is anticipated to gain fastest CAGR, owing to the surge in the patient population in the country. Competitive rivalry in the Asia-Pacific nuclear medicine market was observed at high level as major players have focused on the adoption of growth strategies such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions (M&As), and partnerships & collaborations to attain strong position in the competitive market.

The healthcare sector is vital to both national economies and people all across the world. One of the industries with the fastest growth rates is this one. There is a correlation between income levels and healthcare spending across nations because healthcare spending accounts for more than 10% of the GDP of the majority of developed countries. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, US healthcare spending increased by 4.6% in 2019 to reach US$ 3.8 trillion, or US$ 11,582 per person and represented 17.7% of GDP. Additionally, households paid for 28.4% of all health expenditures, followed by the federal government for 29.0%. 16.1% of all healthcare costs were paid for by state and municipal governments, while 7.5% came from other private sources.

Due to advancements spurred by AI/ML, the impact of digital health technology will grow. Data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade show that FDI in the medicines and medication sector totaled US$19.12 billion (DPIIT).

