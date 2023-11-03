Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Size, Share, Trend Industry Development Scenario and Forecast 2023 to 2032 | Arthrex, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Report Ocean has published a new report on the “Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market ” in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250+pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasizing major industry changes, business and competitor difficulties in gap analysis, and potential new possibilities in the Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market .

The global bone grafts & substitutes market was valued at $2,652.6 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $3,362.6 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2028. Rise in incidences of musculoskeletal disorders, development of biocompatible synthetic bone grafts, technological advancements in medical field leading to a shift from autograft to allograft drive the growth of the bone grafts & substitutes market. For instance, as per the data published by World Health Organization (WHO), in 2021, musculoskeletal conditions are the prominent contributors to disability globally, with low back pain being the single primary cause of disability in 160 countries or early deaths. Low back pain causes the greatest burden with a prevalence of 568 million people and this trend is expected to continue for next few years.

Bone grafts are implantable materials that promote bone healing through its osteoconductive, osteogenic, and osteoinductive mechanisms. The bone grafts are used in surgical procedures such as spinal fusion surgeries, bone replacement, ensuring new bone formation, and repair of bone fractures. Moreover, bone grafting has applications in the treatment of various bone related disorders such as congenital pseudoarthrosis, dental bone grafting problems, and complex fractures. Allografts, synthetic bone grafts, and demineralized bone matrix are the most commonly used bone grafts worldwide.

In addition, increase in cases of lifestyle disorders such as diabetes and obesity add to the risk of developing degenerative joint diseases that further fuel the growth of the market. For instance, according to IDF Diabetes Atlas, Ninth Edition 2019, approximately 463 million adults had diabetes and by 2045, the number is estimated to increase to 700 million across the world. Apart from this, more than 1.1 million children were suffering from type 1 diabetes in 2019, which reveals the severity of this disease. Increase in incidences of diabetic cases leading to degenerative joint disorders is expected to provide high market growth and opportunities in near future. On the other hand, high cost of surgeries and ethical issues related with bone grafting procedures restrict the market growth. Conversely, emerging markets, rise in interests of key players toward R&D activities in bone grafts and its substitutes, and increase in demand for orthopedic procedures particularly in geriatric population are expected to provide profitable opportunities for the growth of the market in near future.

The research report categorizes the bone graft & substitute market based on product type, application, and region. By product type, it is classified into allografts, bone grafts substitutes, and cell-based matrices. The allografts are further categorized to machined allografts and demineralized bone matrix. The bone graft substitutes segment is further classified into bone morphogenic proteins (BMP) and synthetic bone grafts. By application, it is divided into spinal fusion, trauma, craniomaxilofacial, joint reconstruction, and dental bone grafting. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The healthcare sector is vital to both national economies and people all across the world. One of the industries with the fastest growth rates is this one. There is a correlation between income levels and healthcare spending across nations because healthcare spending accounts for more than 10% of the GDP of the majority of developed countries. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, US healthcare spending increased by 4.6% in 2019 to reach US$ 3.8 trillion, or US$ 11,582 per person and represented 17.7% of GDP. Additionally, households paid for 28.4% of all health expenditures, followed by the federal government for 29.0%. 16.1% of all healthcare costs were paid for by state and municipal governments, while 7.5% came from other private sources.

Due to advancements spurred by AI/ML, the impact of digital health technology will grow. Data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade show that FDI in the medicines and medication sector totaled US$19.12 billion (DPIIT).

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Arthrex, Inc.

– Baxter International Inc.

– Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

– Johnson & Johnson ( DePuy Synthes )

– Medtronic Plc.

– Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation

– NuVasive, Inc.

– Stryker Corporation

– Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

– Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Allografts

o Machined allografts

o Demineralized bone matrix

– Bone Grafts Substitutes

o Bone morphogenic proteins (BMP)

o Synthetic bone grafts

– Cell based matrices

By Application

– Spinal fusion

– Trauma

– Craniomaxillofacial

– Joint reconstruction

– Dental bone grafting

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Rest of LAMEA

