Precious Metal Catalysts Market to Receive Overwhelming Hike in Revenues By 2032

The Report Ocean’s publication, “Global Precious Metal Catalysts Market Report,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the products and services industry, examining historical trends and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable resource for businesses aiming to formulate effective strategies for the upcoming years, providing insights into organizational performance and the overall market in the preceding year.

The research study places significant emphasis on conducting a supply-demand analysis, a critical parameter in the industry. The study employs 2022 as the base year, considering market data from 2017 to 2022 as historical data. By leveraging this historical data and identifying relevant trends, the study projects future market dynamics. The precise and analytical use of this historical data holds immense significance in calculating the market’s forecasted value.

In 2021, the global precious metal catalysts market was valued at USD 601.6 million, with a projected growth to reach USD 2,965 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.

Key drivers for this growth include the increasing demand from end-use industries such as petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals for chemical synthesis, automobiles, and refining. Additionally, the rising consumption of these catalysts in pharmaceuticals, particularly as anti-cancer agents, is expected to fuel the global precious metal catalysts industry in the coming years.

Major market players featured in this report are:

American Elements

Sabin Metal Corporation

Chimet S.p.A.

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Clariant

Alfa Aesar

Johnson Matthey

Heraeus Group

Vineeth Precious Catalysts Pvt Ltd

The study’s objective is to define market sizes for different segments and countries in recent years and forecast values for the next eight years. The report is designed to encompass both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also provides detailed information about critical factors such as driving forces and challenges that will shape the market’s future growth. Additionally, the report will incorporate available opportunities in micro-markets for stakeholders to invest in, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The market is categorized into various segments and sub-segments as follows:

By Type

Platinum

Palladium

Ruthenium

Rhodium

Rhenium

Iridium

Gold

By Application

Automotive

Refining

Petrochemicals

Oil and Mining

Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA



The years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2020

Base year 2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030

