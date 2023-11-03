Mobile Location-Based Services (Mobile LBS) Market to enjoy ‘explosive growth’ to 2032

Report Ocean’s comprehensive analysis of the Global Mobile Location-Based Services (Mobile LBS) Market Report 2023 encompasses a wide array of market facets. These include market characteristics, size and growth prospects, segmentation, breakdowns by region and country, competitive landscape, market shares, prevailing trends, and strategic insights. Notably, the report delves into the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as contextualizes the analysis with reference to historical events.

Obtain a comprehensive report on the Mobile Location-Based Services (Mobile LBS) Market’ (Inclusive of a detailed Table of Contents, over 200 Tables & Figures, and graphical charts). – Encompasses Accurate Insights into the Market Situation before and after the COVID-19 Outbreak, categorized by Region.

Request to Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Mobile Location-Based Services (Mobile LBS) Market’ Report @ –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND69

Mobile location-based services (mobile LBS) have become a crucial service enabler in smartphones, providing users with navigation and location-based queries. Recent advancements in positioning technologies, as well as improved data transmission through edge computing, cloud computing, and 5G, are expected to drive the growth of the mobile LBS market, which is projected to reach approximately USD 86.0 Billion by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 24.6% during the 2018-2023 period.

One of the major applications of mobile LBS is location-based advertising, which has been growing steadily over the last decade. With the development and increasing use of beacons, geo-fencing, and geo-tagging for digital and proximity marketing, this segment is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR (27.2%). Mapping and navigation is the most widely used service in mobile LBS, with this segment holding the largest market share (28.4%) in 2018, followed by social networking and entertainment, and local search and information segments. The business information and analytics segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.2%, primarily due to increased use of data analytics and technological advancements in the retail, BFSI, and transportation and logistics segments.

Industries such as retail, healthcare, transportation, travel and tourism, and BFSI are utilizing the power of mobile LBS to enhance digital experiences among customers. The retail industry dominated the market in 2018 with a market share of 33%, owing to extensive use of mobile LBS in digital marketing and proximity-based advertising. The transportation segment, with a market share of 26%, has also been widely using mobile LBS for navigation, way-finding, and asset tracking. The travel and tourism industry is expected to witness the highest growth rate (CAGR 27.3%), as a result of the increasing popularity of LBS-enhanced travel apps among regular travelers. The healthcare segment is also expected to witness significant growth in Europe and the Asia-Pacific regions over the next few years.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND69

Currently, the physical location segment enjoys the highest market share globally (58%) because mobile LBS is primarily based on the real-time physical location of subjects. However, with the development of technology and marketing strategies, the adoption of proximity LBS through beacons, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth is increasingly becoming popular in developed countries like North America and Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. As a result, the proximity to locations of interest segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period.

North America was the market leader in mobile LBS with a share of approximately 44% in 2018, owing to increased smartphone penetration, advanced data transmission techniques, and new positioning technology. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR (27.6%) during the forecast period due to the increased use of mobile LBS and high technology adoption rates in this region. However, Europe may experience a setback due to strict government policies regarding privacy.

Several companies are operating in the mobile LBS market, including Google Inc., Near Corporation, Groundtruth, Place IQ, Telenity, Foursquare, Uber, Groupon, Facebook, and Baidu Inc.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, CAGR growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market player analysis, government guidelines, and export and import (EXIM) analysis for the following regions and/or countries: North America (U.S. & Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey.

Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Mobile Location-Based Services (Mobile LBS) Market’ Report @ –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND69

Our customized report serves as a valuable resource for businesses and investors, facilitating informed strategic decisions through a comprehensive exploration of vital insights. These insights encompass market size, prevailing business trends, industry framework, market share analysis, and future market projections. What sets our report apart is its meticulous consideration of specific variables.

These variables encompass the COVID-19 containment status, meticulously examined recovery trends in the end-use market, and a detailed timeline for recovery during the years 2020 and 2021. This level of granularity ensures that our report provides a nuanced understanding of market dynamics in the wake of the pandemic, enabling stakeholders to navigate the evolving landscape with enhanced precision.

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

For more information or any query mail at sales@reportocean.com

Each meticulously crafted Report Ocean report spans over 100+ pages, thoughtfully structured with precise tables, charts, and captivating narratives. These tailor-made reports deliver an extensive wealth of information about the market, characterized by a high degree of accuracy.

The report’s scope encompasses an array of critical aspects, including:

Micro and Macro Analysis: A comprehensive assessment of both micro and macroeconomic factors that influence the market’s dynamics.

Competitive Landscape: In-depth analysis of the competitive environment, identifying key players, their strategies, and market positioning.

Regional Dynamics: Examination of how regional variations impact market trends and opportunities.

Operational Landscape: Insight into the operational aspects of the market, including supply chains, distribution networks, and key stakeholders.

Legal Set-up and Regulatory Frameworks: Analysis of the legal and regulatory landscape, highlighting its influence on market dynamics.

Market Sizing and Structuring: Precise quantification and structural understanding of the market’s size and segments.

Profitability and Cost Analysis: Examination of profit margins and cost structures within the market.

Demographic Profiling and Addressable Market: Identification of key demographic segments and the market’s addressable potential.

Existing Marketing Strategies: Exploration of the marketing strategies currently deployed in the market.

Segmentation Analysis of Market: In-depth breakdown of market segments and their characteristics.

Best Practice and GAP Analysis: Examination of industry best practices and identification of gaps.

Leading Market Players and Benchmarking: Evaluation of the dominant market players and benchmarking against industry standards.

Future Market Trends and Opportunities: Insights into anticipated future trends and emerging opportunities within the market.

Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report) –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND69

The report provides a detailed qualitative analysis of the COVID-19 outbreak impact, encompassing the following aspects:

Market Structure Examination: Thorough investigation into how the market’s structure has been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, including shifts in supply chains, demand patterns, and overall industry dynamics.

Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Challenges: Identification and assessment of how growth drivers, restraints, and challenges have been influenced by the pandemic, and their impact on market trends.

Emerging Product Trends and Market Opportunities: Exploration of new product trends that have emerged due to changing consumer behaviors and market dynamics, accompanied by opportunities these trends present.

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis: Comprehensive analysis using Porter’s Five Forces model to evaluate the market’s competitive landscape, highlighting factors like bargaining power of suppliers, buyers, competitive rivalry, threat of new entrants, and threat of substitutes.

Driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, and industry trends are covered in-depth. The report’s accuracy is reinforced by an effective SWOT analysis.

Factors Covered in the Report:

Major Strategic Developments: Coverage of significant market developments including R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and geographical expansion. Prominent industry players operating at both national and international levels are featured.

Key Market Features: Comprehensive assessment of crucial market elements such as revenue, capacity, price, production rate, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin. A thorough analysis of important market factors and their recent developments, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments, is documented.

Highlights & Approach: The report employs a range of analytical methodologies, including Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses, to deeply evaluate the leading market players and their industry standing. These techniques facilitate the examination of market player development.

Request a Sample PDF copy of this report @ –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND69

Key Highlights from the Mobile Location-Based Services (Mobile LBS) Market Report:

Chapter 1: Introduction to the Mobile Location-Based Services (Mobile LBS) Market Industry – In this section, the report provides an overview of the Mobile Location-Based Services (Mobile LBS) market, including its scope, key players, and market trends.

Chapter 2: Economic Impact on the Mobile Location-Based Services (Mobile LBS) Market – An analysis of the economic factors influencing the Mobile Location-Based Services (Mobile LBS) market, including growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

Chapter 3: Market Competition among Industry Producers – This chapter delves into the competitive landscape of the Mobile Location-Based Services (Mobile LBS) market, highlighting key players, their strategies, and market share.

Chapter 4: Productions, Revenue, and Value by Region – A breakdown of production, revenue, and value of the Mobile Location-Based Services (Mobile LBS) market across different regions, offering insights into regional dynamics.

Chapter 5: Supplies, Consumption, Export, and Import Analysis – Examining supply and demand factors in the Mobile Location-Based Services (Mobile LBS) market, including production, consumption, and trade data on a geographical basis.

Chapter 6: Price Trend and Product Type Analysis – Analyzing the price trends of different product types within the Mobile Location-Based Services (Mobile LBS) market and their impact on market dynamics.

Chapter 7: Market Analysis by Application – Exploring the Mobile Location-Based Services (Mobile LBS) market based on its applications, highlighting key areas of growth and opportunities.

Chapter 8: Pricing Analysis in the Mobile Location-Based Services (Mobile LBS) Market – An in-depth look at pricing strategies employed in the Mobile Location-Based Services (Mobile LBS) market, factors affecting pricing decisions, and their implications.

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers – Examining the supply chain dynamics, sourcing strategies, and relationships with downstream buyers in the Mobile Location-Based Services (Mobile LBS) market.

Chapter 10: Strategies and Policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders – Insights into the strategies and key policies adopted by distributors, suppliers, and traders in the Mobile Location-Based Services (Mobile LBS) market.

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategies by Market Vendors – Analyzing the marketing strategies employed by key vendors in the Mobile Location-Based Services (Mobile LBS) market to promote their products and capture market share.

Chapter 12: Analysis of Market Effect Factors – Exploring the factors that impact the Mobile Location-Based Services (Mobile LBS) market, including technological advancements, regulatory changes, and socio-economic trends.

Chapter 13: Mobile Location-Based Services (Mobile LBS) Market Forecast – This section provides a forecast for the future of the Mobile Location-Based Services (Mobile LBS) market, based on current trends and potential developments.

For a more comprehensive understanding, the report also offers chapter-by-chapter analysis and region-specific reports for North America, Europe, Asia, and more.

Request Full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND69

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/