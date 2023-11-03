Animal Vaccines Market Size, Share, Trend Projections & Future Opportunities Recorded for the Period | Zoetis, Ceva Sante Animale

Report Ocean has published a new report on the “Animal Vaccines Market” in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250+pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasizing major industry changes, business and competitor difficulties in gap analysis, and potential new possibilities in the Animal Vaccines Market.

The global animal vaccines market was valued at $9,093.9 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $13,780.6 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028. The market is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period, owing to the increase in adoption of companion animal worldwide and rise in the awareness about animal health with respect to livestock and pet animal. In addition, increase in meat and milk consumption and rise in the emergence of zoonotic diseases supplement the animal vaccines market growth. Veterinary vaccines play a significant role in the protection of animal and public health, ensuring efficacy in the productivity of food animal sufficing the feed of ever-increasing human population. Animal vaccines have also reduced the risks posed by heavy dosage of antibiotics to food and companion animal. Veterinary vaccinations not only benefit animal health but also have a major effect on the public health by aiding in elimination of zoonotic diseases, which transmit from animal to humans.

Injecting against rabies vaccines in domestic animal and wildlife helped in maximum elimination of human rabies in the developed countries. Developments in the genetic engineering technology have led to the production of new vaccines such as gene-deleted marker vaccines, virus-like-particle vaccines, recombinant modified live virus vaccines, chimeric vaccines, and DNA vaccines. Utilization of animal vaccines on large scale is necessary to enable effective control of animal diseases and requires vaccines to be available at affordable prices. Technological advancements in vaccine technology helps achieve reduction in the cost of veterinary vaccines.

However, high cost of vaccine production and storage and unnecessary excessive vaccine administration to animal hamper the market growth. Moreover, lack of awareness regarding animal welfare among pet owners hinders the expansion of the animal vaccines market. The animal vaccines market is segmented on the basis of product type, animal type, and region. By product type, the market is categorized into attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, subunit vaccines, toxoid vaccines, conjugate vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and DNA vaccines. By animal type, the market is segmented into companion animal, livestock animal, and aquaculture. The companion animal segment is further segmented into cats and dogs. The livestock animal segment is further classified into cattle, pigs, poultry, sheep, and others (goats, horses, asses, camel, and others). By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The healthcare sector is vital to both national economies and people all across the world. One of the industries with the fastest growth rates is this one. There is a correlation between income levels and healthcare spending across nations because healthcare spending accounts for more than 10% of the GDP of the majority of developed countries. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, US healthcare spending increased by 4.6% in 2019 to reach US$ 3.8 trillion, or US$ 11,582 per person and represented 17.7% of GDP. Additionally, households paid for 28.4% of all health expenditures, followed by the federal government for 29.0%. 16.1% of all healthcare costs were paid for by state and municipal governments, while 7.5% came from other private sources.

Due to advancements spurred by AI/ML, the impact of digital health technology will grow. Data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade show that FDI in the medicines and medication sector totaled US$19.12 billion (DPIIT).

Table of Contents:

Introduction and Scope Definition and Forecast Parameters Methodology and Forecast Parameters Information Sources

Latest Trends Summary Regional Trends Product Trends End-Use Trends Business Trends

Industry Insights Industry Fragmentation Industry Landscape Vendor Matrix Technological and Innovative Landscape

Market by Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles Company Overview Financial Elements Product Landscape SWOT Analysis Systematic Outlook



