Heparin Market Size, Share, Trend Report Examines Latest Trends and Key Drivers Supporting Growth | Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co, B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG

The global heparin market was valued at $6,535 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $11,015 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028. Rise in occurrence of venous thrombosis due to various underlying factors, such as cardiovascular diseases, drive the growth of the global heparin market. In addition, application of heparin in various surgeries, such as orthopedic and heart surgeries, and increase in number of patients undergoing such surgeries further boost the growth of the market. Heparin is an anticoagulant medication and a naturally occurring glycosaminoglycan produced by basophils and mast cells in all mammals. It is used to prevent formation of blood clots caused by certain medical conditions or medical procedures. It is used in the treatment of various health conditions, such as acute coronary syndrome, deep-vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, atrial fibrillation, and is also used during heart surgery for carrying out cardiopulmonary bypass as well as hemofiltration. It is also administered for major orthopedic surgeries such as hip replacement and knee replacement. Recent development in heparin research to develop heparin with ultra-low molecular weight for utilization in chemotherapy opened new avenues for the heparin market.

However, many adverse side-effects associated with heparin, such as heparin-induced thrombocytopenia, restrain the growth of the market. In addition, as heparin is derived from animal sources, it poses a significant safety and supply issue, which further limits the growth of the market. In contrast, availability of synthetic and semi-synthetic heparin mimetics that assist in treating various cancers, coagulation, and inflammatory diseases is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the adoption of heparin products. Moreover, increase in government funding toward improving healthcare facilities and extensive R&D activities to develop heparin with improved therapeutic potential and minimal side-effects are anticipated to further provide lucrative opportunities to the market.

The global heparin market is segmented into product, application, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product, the market is categorized into unfractionated heparin, low molecular weight heparin (LMWH), and ultra-low molecular weight heparin (ULMWH). By application, it is classified into venous thromboembolism, atrial fibrillation, coronary artery disease, and others. By distribution channel, it is divided into hospital pharmacies, drug stores & retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The healthcare sector is vital to both national economies and people all across the world. One of the industries with the fastest growth rates is this one. There is a correlation between income levels and healthcare spending across nations because healthcare spending accounts for more than 10% of the GDP of the majority of developed countries. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, US healthcare spending increased by 4.6% in 2019 to reach US$ 3.8 trillion, or US$ 11,582 per person and represented 17.7% of GDP. Additionally, households paid for 28.4% of all health expenditures, followed by the federal government for 29.0%. 16.1% of all healthcare costs were paid for by state and municipal governments, while 7.5% came from other private sources.

Due to advancements spurred by AI/ML, the impact of digital health technology will grow. Data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade show that FDI in the medicines and medication sector totaled US$19.12 billion (DPIIT).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global heparin market along with the current trends and future estimations to explain the imminent investment pockets.

– A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

– Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2020 to 2028 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the application and products of heparin used across the globe.

– Key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Baxter International Inc.

– B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG

– Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

– Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

– Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

– Leo Pharma A/S

– Pfizer Inc.

– Sanofi S.A

– Teva Pharmaceuticals

– Viatris Inc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Unfractionated Heparin

– Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH)

– Ultra-low Molecular Weight Heparin (ULMWH)

By Application

– Venous Thromboembolism

– Coronary Artery Disease

– Atrial Fibrillation

– Others

By Distribution Channel

– Hospital Pharmacies

– Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies

– Online Pharmacies

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Table of Contents:

Introduction and Scope Definition and Forecast Parameters Methodology and Forecast Parameters Information Sources

Latest Trends Summary Regional Trends Product Trends End-Use Trends Business Trends

Industry Insights Industry Fragmentation Industry Landscape Vendor Matrix Technological and Innovative Landscape

Market by Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles Company Overview Financial Elements Product Landscape SWOT Analysis Systematic Outlook



