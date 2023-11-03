Endodontic Consumables Market Outlook, Size, Share and Growth Stance Forecasted 2023 to 2032 | Brasseler USA, Coltene Holding AG

Report Ocean has published a new report on the “Endodontic Consumables Market” in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250+pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasizing major industry changes, business and competitor difficulties in gap analysis, and potential new possibilities in the Endodontic Consumables Market.

World Health Organization (WHO), in 2020, approximately 2.3 billion population was reported to be diagnosed with caries of permanent teeth across the globe.

The global endodontic consumables market was valued at $1234.0 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1956.51 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.28% from 2021 to 2028. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2020, approximately 2.3 billion population was reported to be diagnosed with caries of permanent teeth across the globe. Moreover, the geriatric population is more vulnerable to dental disorders and tooth loss due to weakening of jaw muscle and intake of more medication, which reduces saliva flow making teeth more prone to tooth decay. For instance, as per the data published by UN, 962 million population were present above the age of 60 years in 2017, which is expected to double to nearly 2.1 billion by 2050.

Endodontic is the branch of dentistry that deals with the treatment of dental pulp and the tissues surrounding the roots of the teeth. It includes various procedures such as root canal therapy or endodontic therapy, endodontic surgery, retreatment, dental trauma, and treatment of cracked teeth.

The global endodontic consumables market is majorly driven by rise in geriatric population; an alarming increase in the prevalence of dental disease & condition such as gum disease, cavities, cracked teeth, and dental pulp; a surge in demand for the root canal procedure; advancement in technology for the healthcare sector, rise in awareness toward oral hygiene and upsurge in dental tourism.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 70.1% of the population aged above 65 years and more was reported to be diagnosed with periodontal diseases. Thus, rise in geriatric population and increase in prevalence of periodontal disease is expected to propel the demand for endodontic consumables, which, in turn, augments the market growth. Furthermore, endodontic consumables play an important role in the global healthcare sector. Manufacturing of different devices of endodontic consumables such as endodontic file, obturator and permanent endodontic sealer is used in the root canal procedure. Moreover, rise in investment and activities in R&D by various healthcare sectors for development of new endodontic consumable devices drive the growth of the global market.

In addition, rise in adoption of new technology is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the expansion of the endodontic consumables market growth. For instance, in May 2019, KaVo Kerr, launched the element e-motion Endodontics motor with next-generation adaptive motion technology. The new endodontic devices provide higher cutting efficiency and greater protection against file separation, transportation and deformation. On the contrary, side effects and risk associated with endodontic consumables is anticipated to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. The endodontic consumable devices are mostly used in root canal procedure. This can have severe side effects such as brittleness of teeth. The Increase in disposable incomes of emerging economies accelerates the overall state of the economy of the country, which leads to the improvement of healthcare infrastructure and increase in the healthcare expenditure. This encourages many key players to enter these emerging markets, thus anticipating a lucrative growth opportunity for the endodontic consumables market.

The endodontic consumables market is segmented into product, end user, and region. Depending on the product, the market is segmented into endodontic files, obturator, and permanent endodontic sealer. Endodontic files are dental surgical instruments used while performing root canal treatment. These instruments are employed to clean and shape the root canal. Further, the endodontic file segment is classified into materials and type. Under the material, the endodontic consumables market is classified into stainless steel files and alloy foils. Under the type, the endodontic consumables market is classified into a handheld RC file and rotary file.

Based on the end user, the global market is categorized into dental clinic and hospital and dental academic research institute. Dental clinics constitute a major portion of the endodontic consumables market and are expected to remain so throughout the forecast period. These include small physician offices that focus on daily, medical needs for a variety of dental conditions. At regional level, the endodontic consumables market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The healthcare sector is vital to both national economies and people all across the world. One of the industries with the fastest growth rates is this one. There is a correlation between income levels and healthcare spending across nations because healthcare spending accounts for more than 10% of the GDP of the majority of developed countries. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, US healthcare spending increased by 4.6% in 2019 to reach US$ 3.8 trillion, or US$ 11,582 per person and represented 17.7% of GDP. Additionally, households paid for 28.4% of all health expenditures, followed by the federal government for 29.0%. 16.1% of all healthcare costs were paid for by state and municipal governments, while 7.5% came from other private sources.

Due to advancements spurred by AI/ML, the impact of digital health technology will grow. Data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade show that FDI in the medicines and medication sector totaled US$19.12 billion (DPIIT).

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Brasseler USA

– Coltene Holding AG

– Danaher Corporation

– Dentsply Sirona Inc.

– DiaDent Group International

– FKG Dentaire SA

– Ivoclar Vivadent AG

– EdgeEndo

– Prime Dental Products Pvt. Ltd

– Septodont Holding

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Endodontic File

o By Material

? Stainless-steel File

? Alloy File

o By Type

? Handheld RC File

? Rotary File

– Obturator

– Permanent Endodontic Sealer

By End User

– Dental Clinic

– Hospital & Dental Academic Research Institute

By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? Germany

? France

? UK

? Italy

? Spain

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? Japan

? China

? India

? Australia

? South Korea

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Brazil

? South Africa

? Saudi Arabia

? Rest of LAMEA

Table of Contents:

Introduction and Scope Definition and Forecast Parameters Methodology and Forecast Parameters Information Sources

Latest Trends Summary Regional Trends Product Trends End-Use Trends Business Trends

Industry Insights Industry Fragmentation Industry Landscape Vendor Matrix Technological and Innovative Landscape

Market by Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles Company Overview Financial Elements Product Landscape SWOT Analysis Systematic Outlook



