Connected Retail Solutions Market will See Strong Expansion through 2032

Report Ocean’s comprehensive analysis of the Global Connected Retail Solutions Market Report 2023 encompasses a wide array of market facets. These include market characteristics, size and growth prospects, segmentation, breakdowns by region and country, competitive landscape, market shares, prevailing trends, and strategic insights. Notably, the report delves into the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as contextualizes the analysis with reference to historical events.

Obtain a comprehensive report on the Connected Retail Solutions Market’ (Inclusive of a detailed Table of Contents, over 200 Tables & Figures, and graphical charts). – Encompasses Accurate Insights into the Market Situation before and after the COVID-19 Outbreak, categorized by Region.

The global connected retail solutions market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 19.5% and will be valued at USD 65.3 Billion by 2023.

Technological disruptions like the Internet of Things (IoT), and the introduction of artificial intelligence and machine learning are the key drivers of the connected retail solutions market. Also, customers these days demand more focused and convenient shopping experiences when they walk into stores or browse online shopping portals. At the same time, retailers are trying to address customers needs by providing more personalized services. To achieve this, they are deploying connected retail solutions to have a clearer view of the supply chain, so that they can undertake data-driven customer relationship management, and for real-time business analysis.

Segmentation based on applications

The applications of connected retail solutions are supply chain management (SCM), customer relationship management (CRM), business analysis/business intelligence (BA/BI), and others. The others sub-segment includes human resource management, and other enterprise resource planning (ERP) applications. SCM-based connected retail solutions are predicted to have the highest CAGR (32.1%), and will generate a value of USD 22.7 Bn by 2023. With the continuous shift from on-shelf availability to on-demand availability, retailers are under enormous pressure to deliver products according to customers choice of time and place. Retailers are constantly in pursuit of solutions which will help them tackle the challenges faced at different levels of the supply chain, implying that the market is poised for growth during the forecast period.

Regional insights

North America is anticipated to be the leading region in the global connected retail solutions market, with a share of 46.8%. This is mainly due to Internet penetration in the region, which is a key determining factor for the growth of the connected retail solutions market. Internet penetration in this region is the highest in comparison to the other regions of the world, with Canada in the lead with 93%, followed by the U.S. (87%). The Asia-Pacific region will witness the highest CAGR of 25.2% during the forecast period of 2018-2023. China and the ASEAN countries are the key countries contributing to the revenue of the connected retail solutions market in the Asia-Pacific region. Retailers in the region are making in-store experiences more personal and satisfying by putting artificial intelligence to work.

Companies covered

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Google

Amazon

SAP SE

Fujitsu Limited

Softweb Solutions, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Our customized report serves as a valuable resource for businesses and investors, facilitating informed strategic decisions through a comprehensive exploration of vital insights. These insights encompass market size, prevailing business trends, industry framework, market share analysis, and future market projections. What sets our report apart is its meticulous consideration of specific variables.

These variables encompass the COVID-19 containment status, meticulously examined recovery trends in the end-use market, and a detailed timeline for recovery during the years 2020 and 2021. This level of granularity ensures that our report provides a nuanced understanding of market dynamics in the wake of the pandemic, enabling stakeholders to navigate the evolving landscape with enhanced precision.

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Each meticulously crafted Report Ocean report spans over 100+ pages, thoughtfully structured with precise tables, charts, and captivating narratives. These tailor-made reports deliver an extensive wealth of information about the market, characterized by a high degree of accuracy.

The report’s scope encompasses an array of critical aspects, including:

Micro and Macro Analysis: A comprehensive assessment of both micro and macroeconomic factors that influence the market’s dynamics.

Competitive Landscape: In-depth analysis of the competitive environment, identifying key players, their strategies, and market positioning.

Regional Dynamics: Examination of how regional variations impact market trends and opportunities.

Operational Landscape: Insight into the operational aspects of the market, including supply chains, distribution networks, and key stakeholders.

Legal Set-up and Regulatory Frameworks: Analysis of the legal and regulatory landscape, highlighting its influence on market dynamics.

Market Sizing and Structuring: Precise quantification and structural understanding of the market’s size and segments.

Profitability and Cost Analysis: Examination of profit margins and cost structures within the market.

Demographic Profiling and Addressable Market: Identification of key demographic segments and the market’s addressable potential.

Existing Marketing Strategies: Exploration of the marketing strategies currently deployed in the market.

Segmentation Analysis of Market: In-depth breakdown of market segments and their characteristics.

Best Practice and GAP Analysis: Examination of industry best practices and identification of gaps.

Leading Market Players and Benchmarking: Evaluation of the dominant market players and benchmarking against industry standards.

Future Market Trends and Opportunities: Insights into anticipated future trends and emerging opportunities within the market.

The report provides a detailed qualitative analysis of the COVID-19 outbreak impact, encompassing the following aspects:

Market Structure Examination: Thorough investigation into how the market’s structure has been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, including shifts in supply chains, demand patterns, and overall industry dynamics.

Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Challenges: Identification and assessment of how growth drivers, restraints, and challenges have been influenced by the pandemic, and their impact on market trends.

Emerging Product Trends and Market Opportunities: Exploration of new product trends that have emerged due to changing consumer behaviors and market dynamics, accompanied by opportunities these trends present.

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis: Comprehensive analysis using Porter’s Five Forces model to evaluate the market’s competitive landscape, highlighting factors like bargaining power of suppliers, buyers, competitive rivalry, threat of new entrants, and threat of substitutes.

Driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, and industry trends are covered in-depth. The report’s accuracy is reinforced by an effective SWOT analysis.

Factors Covered in the Report:

Major Strategic Developments: Coverage of significant market developments including R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and geographical expansion. Prominent industry players operating at both national and international levels are featured.

Key Market Features: Comprehensive assessment of crucial market elements such as revenue, capacity, price, production rate, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin. A thorough analysis of important market factors and their recent developments, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments, is documented.

Highlights & Approach: The report employs a range of analytical methodologies, including Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses, to deeply evaluate the leading market players and their industry standing. These techniques facilitate the examination of market player development.

Key Highlights from the Connected Retail Solutions Market Report:

Chapter 1: Introduction to the Connected Retail Solutions Market Industry – In this section, the report provides an overview of the Connected Retail Solutions market, including its scope, key players, and market trends.

Chapter 2: Economic Impact on the Connected Retail Solutions Market – An analysis of the economic factors influencing the Connected Retail Solutions market, including growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

Chapter 3: Market Competition among Industry Producers – This chapter delves into the competitive landscape of the Connected Retail Solutions market, highlighting key players, their strategies, and market share.

Chapter 4: Productions, Revenue, and Value by Region – A breakdown of production, revenue, and value of the Connected Retail Solutions market across different regions, offering insights into regional dynamics.

Chapter 5: Supplies, Consumption, Export, and Import Analysis – Examining supply and demand factors in the Connected Retail Solutions market, including production, consumption, and trade data on a geographical basis.

Chapter 6: Price Trend and Product Type Analysis – Analyzing the price trends of different product types within the Connected Retail Solutions market and their impact on market dynamics.

Chapter 7: Market Analysis by Application – Exploring the Connected Retail Solutions market based on its applications, highlighting key areas of growth and opportunities.

Chapter 8: Pricing Analysis in the Connected Retail Solutions Market – An in-depth look at pricing strategies employed in the Connected Retail Solutions market, factors affecting pricing decisions, and their implications.

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers – Examining the supply chain dynamics, sourcing strategies, and relationships with downstream buyers in the Connected Retail Solutions market.

Chapter 10: Strategies and Policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders – Insights into the strategies and key policies adopted by distributors, suppliers, and traders in the Connected Retail Solutions market.

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategies by Market Vendors – Analyzing the marketing strategies employed by key vendors in the Connected Retail Solutions market to promote their products and capture market share.

Chapter 12: Analysis of Market Effect Factors – Exploring the factors that impact the Connected Retail Solutions market, including technological advancements, regulatory changes, and socio-economic trends.

Chapter 13: Connected Retail Solutions Market Forecast – This section provides a forecast for the future of the Connected Retail Solutions market, based on current trends and potential developments.

For a more comprehensive understanding, the report also offers chapter-by-chapter analysis and region-specific reports for North America, Europe, Asia, and more.

