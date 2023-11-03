Near Field Communication Market Latest Trends, Share, Size, Regional Analysis, Prominent Players and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Near Field Communication Market 2023 Forecast to 2031 Analysis by Market Trends.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Near-field communication (NFC) is a short-range wireless connectivity technology that enables NFC-enabled devices to communicate with each other. This technology facilitates user the exchange of digital content, transactions, and connection with varied electronic gadgets. The growing trend of mobile commerce, increasing adoption of wearable technology, rising penetration of contactless NFC Point of Sale (POS), coupled with the surging demand for smartphones and tablets are the chief factors that are stimulating the market demand across the globe. For instance, according to Statista, in 2021, the total number of smartphone subscriptions was estimated to account for 6,269 million worldwide and the amount is continuously growing and likely to reach 7,690 million by 2027.

Consequentially, the increasing adoption of a smartphone is propelling the demand for near-field communication (NFC), which may exhibit a positive influence on the market growth in the approaching years. However, security concerns associated with NFC and lack of awareness about the benefits of NFC impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the increasing need for connectivity between different devices and the rising penetration of contactless technology is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

Major market players included in this report are:

Broadcom Inc.

Identive GmbH

Infineon Technologies AG

MagTek

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Sony Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Thales Group

Certainly, here are eight key trends in the Near Field Communication (NFC) market:

Contactless Payments: The adoption of NFC for contactless payment methods, including mobile wallets and contactless cards, is on the rise, driven by convenience and enhanced security.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type

SD Cards

SIM Cards

NFC Cover

NFC ICs

NFC Tags

NFC Readers

By Application

Access Control

Ticketing

Data Sharing

Medical Devices

Transaction

Product Identification

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

