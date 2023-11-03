Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market Projected To Garner Significant Revenues by 2032

Report Ocean’s comprehensive analysis of the Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market Report 2023 encompasses a wide array of market facets. These include market characteristics, size and growth prospects, segmentation, breakdowns by region and country, competitive landscape, market shares, prevailing trends, and strategic insights. Notably, the report delves into the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as contextualizes the analysis with reference to historical events.

Obtain a comprehensive report on the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market’ (Inclusive of a detailed Table of Contents, over 200 Tables & Figures, and graphical charts). – Encompasses Accurate Insights into the Market Situation before and after the COVID-19 Outbreak, categorized by Region.

The global self-monitoring blood glucose devices market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% (2018-2023) and will reach USD 9.4 Billion in 2023 from USD 7.4 Billion in 2018.

The self-monitoring blood glucose devices market comprises testing strips, glucometers and other product segments such as lancets and lancing devices. Increase in aging population, high prevalence of diabetes due to unhealthy lifestyle, poor diet, excess alcohol consumption, and lack of physical activity, creates a huge demand for blood glucose devices across the globe.

Market players are primarily focusing on product launches, and mergers and acquisitions to broaden their customer base, as well as to consolidate their position in the market.

Segmentation based on product type

Based on product type, in 2018, the testing strips segment contributed the highest market share (78.8%), on account of its economical pricing in comparison to glucose meters, and awareness among diabetes patients. The glucometers segment was the second-largest segment, with a market share of 16.1%, owing to its ease of use, painless procedure, and quick results.

The other products’ segment comprises lancets, lancing devices etc. It accounted for a 5.1% share of the market, and is expected to show moderate growth during the forecast period

Segmentation based on end user type

Based on end user type, the market is segmented into hospitals, home settings, and diagnostics centers and clinics. Home settings segment contributed the highest market share of 86.7% in 2018 and will continue to grow at CAGR 4.9% due to convenience as these devices allow patients to check their blood glucose levels at home, at their own convenience.

During the forecast period, diagnostic centres and clinics are expected to expand at a moderate growth rate; in 2018, the segment witnessed market share of 8.5%. In 2018, hospital segment demonstrated least market share of 4.7%; the segment is projected to expand at a nominal growth in the coming years.

Regional insights

The self-monitoring blood glucose devices market in North America accounted for highest market share of 39.8% in 2018. The segment is expected to increase at CAGR 4.2% from 2018-2023 owing to factors such as growing number of advanced medical facilities, rising healthcare expenditure, and favourable reimbursement policies in the region. In 2018, testing strips segment contributed the highest revenue in North America region due to increase in diabetes cases, increasing disposable income, and technological advancements. The European market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, given the presence of major market players in the region, improved awareness, and availability of self-monitoring blood glucose devices in a number of variants.

A large population, higher disposable income, and improved awareness about self-monitoring blood glucose devices will help the Asia-Pacific region dominate the global market during the forecast period. The Middle East and Africa and the Latin America markets, though still at nascent stages, will also experience high growth

Companies covered

Roche Holding AG

LifeScan, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Ypsomed AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Ascensia Diabetes Care

DiaMonTech

Nemaura Medical Inc.

Noviosense BV

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Our customized report serves as a valuable resource for businesses and investors, facilitating informed strategic decisions through a comprehensive exploration of vital insights. These insights encompass market size, prevailing business trends, industry framework, market share analysis, and future market projections. What sets our report apart is its meticulous consideration of specific variables.

These variables encompass the COVID-19 containment status, meticulously examined recovery trends in the end-use market, and a detailed timeline for recovery during the years 2020 and 2021. This level of granularity ensures that our report provides a nuanced understanding of market dynamics in the wake of the pandemic, enabling stakeholders to navigate the evolving landscape with enhanced precision.

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Each meticulously crafted Report Ocean report spans over 100+ pages, thoughtfully structured with precise tables, charts, and captivating narratives. These tailor-made reports deliver an extensive wealth of information about the market, characterized by a high degree of accuracy.

The report’s scope encompasses an array of critical aspects, including:

Micro and Macro Analysis: A comprehensive assessment of both micro and macroeconomic factors that influence the market’s dynamics.

Competitive Landscape: In-depth analysis of the competitive environment, identifying key players, their strategies, and market positioning.

Regional Dynamics: Examination of how regional variations impact market trends and opportunities.

Operational Landscape: Insight into the operational aspects of the market, including supply chains, distribution networks, and key stakeholders.

Legal Set-up and Regulatory Frameworks: Analysis of the legal and regulatory landscape, highlighting its influence on market dynamics.

Market Sizing and Structuring: Precise quantification and structural understanding of the market’s size and segments.

Profitability and Cost Analysis: Examination of profit margins and cost structures within the market.

Demographic Profiling and Addressable Market: Identification of key demographic segments and the market’s addressable potential.

Existing Marketing Strategies: Exploration of the marketing strategies currently deployed in the market.

Segmentation Analysis of Market: In-depth breakdown of market segments and their characteristics.

Best Practice and GAP Analysis: Examination of industry best practices and identification of gaps.

Leading Market Players and Benchmarking: Evaluation of the dominant market players and benchmarking against industry standards.

Future Market Trends and Opportunities: Insights into anticipated future trends and emerging opportunities within the market.

The report provides a detailed qualitative analysis of the COVID-19 outbreak impact, encompassing the following aspects:

Market Structure Examination: Thorough investigation into how the market’s structure has been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, including shifts in supply chains, demand patterns, and overall industry dynamics.

Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Challenges: Identification and assessment of how growth drivers, restraints, and challenges have been influenced by the pandemic, and their impact on market trends.

Emerging Product Trends and Market Opportunities: Exploration of new product trends that have emerged due to changing consumer behaviors and market dynamics, accompanied by opportunities these trends present.

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis: Comprehensive analysis using Porter’s Five Forces model to evaluate the market’s competitive landscape, highlighting factors like bargaining power of suppliers, buyers, competitive rivalry, threat of new entrants, and threat of substitutes.

Driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, and industry trends are covered in-depth. The report’s accuracy is reinforced by an effective SWOT analysis.

Factors Covered in the Report:

Major Strategic Developments: Coverage of significant market developments including R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and geographical expansion. Prominent industry players operating at both national and international levels are featured.

Key Market Features: Comprehensive assessment of crucial market elements such as revenue, capacity, price, production rate, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin. A thorough analysis of important market factors and their recent developments, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments, is documented.

Highlights & Approach: The report employs a range of analytical methodologies, including Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses, to deeply evaluate the leading market players and their industry standing. These techniques facilitate the examination of market player development.

Key Highlights from the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market Report:

Chapter 1: Introduction to the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market Industry – In this section, the report provides an overview of the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices market, including its scope, key players, and market trends.

Chapter 2: Economic Impact on the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market – An analysis of the economic factors influencing the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices market, including growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

Chapter 3: Market Competition among Industry Producers – This chapter delves into the competitive landscape of the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices market, highlighting key players, their strategies, and market share.

Chapter 4: Productions, Revenue, and Value by Region – A breakdown of production, revenue, and value of the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices market across different regions, offering insights into regional dynamics.

Chapter 5: Supplies, Consumption, Export, and Import Analysis – Examining supply and demand factors in the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices market, including production, consumption, and trade data on a geographical basis.

Chapter 6: Price Trend and Product Type Analysis – Analyzing the price trends of different product types within the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices market and their impact on market dynamics.

Chapter 7: Market Analysis by Application – Exploring the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices market based on its applications, highlighting key areas of growth and opportunities.

Chapter 8: Pricing Analysis in the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market – An in-depth look at pricing strategies employed in the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices market, factors affecting pricing decisions, and their implications.

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers – Examining the supply chain dynamics, sourcing strategies, and relationships with downstream buyers in the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices market.

Chapter 10: Strategies and Policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders – Insights into the strategies and key policies adopted by distributors, suppliers, and traders in the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices market.

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategies by Market Vendors – Analyzing the marketing strategies employed by key vendors in the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices market to promote their products and capture market share.

Chapter 12: Analysis of Market Effect Factors – Exploring the factors that impact the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices market, including technological advancements, regulatory changes, and socio-economic trends.

Chapter 13: Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market Forecast – This section provides a forecast for the future of the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices market, based on current trends and potential developments.

For a more comprehensive understanding, the report also offers chapter-by-chapter analysis and region-specific reports for North America, Europe, Asia, and more.

