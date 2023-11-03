Elderly recycling couple killed in central Taiwan house fire

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An elderly couple who made a living selling recycled items died in a fire believed to be exacerbated by piles of refuse in their home in Taichung City.

The fire broke out in a residential building in Taichung City's Taipei District at about 2 a.m. on Friday morning (Nov. 3), reported UDN. When firefighters arrived at the scene, the entire building was engulfed in flames.

The home's owner, a 78-year-old man surnamed Lai (賴), and his 75-year-old wife surnamed Liao (廖) made a living by recycling discarded items. The fire was particularly intense because the house was reportedly filled with items from their recycling activities.

Neither resident was seen escaping from the blaze and first responders found a deceased person on the second floor. Search and cleanup efforts are ongoing.

Neighbors had previously complained about the large amount of clutter at the residence. Taichung City Government's Department of Environmental Protection had reportedly dispatched personnel to clear rubbish on many occasions.

Taichung City Fire Department said that it received a fire alarm at a residential house in Lane 59, Section 2, Zhongshan Road at 2:43 a.m. on Friday, and dispatched 22 vehicles (20 fire trucks and 2 ambulances) with 59 personnel. The two-story reinforced concrete building was topped with an illegal third-story corrugated metal third-floor addition.

The fire was brought under control at 4:01 a.m. and extinguished at 5:49 a.m. The area burned covered about 180 square meters. The cause of the fire is being examined by fire investigators.



(Taichung City Fire Department photo)



(Taichung City Fire Department photo)



(Taichung City Fire Department photo)



(Taichung City Fire Department photo)



(Taichung City Fire Department photo)



(Taichung City Fire Department photo)