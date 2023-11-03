Taipei Dome to hold free baseball game for 12,000 fans on Nov 18

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Dome has officially cleared all the hurdles for use and a trial baseball game will be open to 12,000 spectators on Nov. 18.

After 11 years of setbacks, the Taipei City Construction Management Office on Thursday (Nov. 2) announced that after verifying documentation with the Farglory Group, it issued the required permits, allowing the Taipei Dome to be used for events, reported UDN.

While attending an "unboxing" event at the dome on Oct. 27, Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) emphasized that various issues previously raised by Major League Baseball consultants have been addressed and that the initial focus for the dome will be on baseball games.

Since the public began clamoring for the Taipei Dome in 1991, after 32 years, it is finally ready to host large-scale events. It will host its first "closed-door test game" on Nov. 14 between Taipei Highwealth and New Taipei Heran.

An open test game on Nov. 18, allowing 12,000 spectators to enter for free, will be held between Taiwan's national team for the Asian Baseball Championship and Taiwan's national team for the U-23 Baseball World Cup. Meanwhile, the Asian Baseball Championship is set to begin on Dec. 3. at the dome.