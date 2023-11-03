Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taipei Dome to hold free baseball game for 12,000 fans on Nov 18

Taipei Dome receives approval for operations after 32 years of development

  229
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/03 11:17
Interior of Taipei Dome. (Facebook, Deputy Taipei Mayor Lee Shu-chuan photo)

Interior of Taipei Dome. (Facebook, Deputy Taipei Mayor Lee Shu-chuan photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Dome has officially cleared all the hurdles for use and a trial baseball game will be open to 12,000 spectators on Nov. 18.

After 11 years of setbacks, the Taipei City Construction Management Office on Thursday (Nov. 2) announced that after verifying documentation with the Farglory Group, it issued the required permits, allowing the Taipei Dome to be used for events, reported UDN.

While attending an "unboxing" event at the dome on Oct. 27, Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) emphasized that various issues previously raised by Major League Baseball consultants have been addressed and that the initial focus for the dome will be on baseball games.

Since the public began clamoring for the Taipei Dome in 1991, after 32 years, it is finally ready to host large-scale events. It will host its first "closed-door test game" on Nov. 14 between Taipei Highwealth and New Taipei Heran.

An open test game on Nov. 18, allowing 12,000 spectators to enter for free, will be held between Taiwan's national team for the Asian Baseball Championship and Taiwan's national team for the U-23 Baseball World Cup. Meanwhile, the Asian Baseball Championship is set to begin on Dec. 3. at the dome.
Taipei Dome
free tickets
free admission
baseball game
baseball
new stadium

RELATED ARTICLES

New north-south MRT line proposed for Greater Taipei
New north-south MRT line proposed for Greater Taipei
2023/11/01 15:58
Taiwan basketball faces up to match-fixing and gambling problems
Taiwan basketball faces up to match-fixing and gambling problems
2023/10/30 20:48
Taipei Dome to offer 12,000 free tickets to baseball game
Taipei Dome to offer 12,000 free tickets to baseball game
2023/10/27 15:37
Taiwan’s baseball dreams alive as sport returns to 2028 Olympics
Taiwan’s baseball dreams alive as sport returns to 2028 Olympics
2023/10/17 14:39
Taipei to give away 10,000 tickets for Taipei Dome baseball game
Taipei to give away 10,000 tickets for Taipei Dome baseball game
2023/10/16 20:38