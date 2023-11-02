Ukraine updates: Putin lifts nuclear weapons testing ban

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ratified Moscow's withdrawal from an international treaty banning nuclear weapons testing.

Moscow cited the lack of US ratification of the treaty as the reason for its withdrawal. The measure passed both houses of parliament last month.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov denied that Ukraine and Russia were at a "stalemate," claiming that Moscow was achieving its objectives in the invasion.

Here's a look at the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, November 2:

Russian forces regrouping around Avdiivka — Ukrainian military

Russian forces are working to regroup around Avdiivka in preparation for the encirclement of the eastern Ukrainian city, according to Ukraine's military.

Avdiivka lies in the eastern Donetsk region, which forms part of Ukraine's Donbas.

"The enemy continues to try to encircle Avdiivka, but now not so actively — the enemy is trying to regroup and recover losses in order to attack further," Oleksandr Shtupun, spokesperson for Ukraine's Tavria military command, said.

Russia renewed its offensive in eastern Ukraine in mid-October, according to Ukrainian authorities.

No 'stalemate' in Ukraine, Kremlin says

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has argued that Russia is achieving its military goals in Ukraine.

He made the comments in response to Ukrainian general Valerii Zaluzhnyi, who suggested that the conflict had come to a "stalemate."

"No, it has not reached a stalemate," Peskov told reporters.

"Russia is steadily carrying out the special military operation. All the goals that were set should be fulfilled," he said.

Moscow officially refers to its war of aggression against Ukraine as a "special military operation."

Zaluzhnyi had told the UK-based publication The Economist that advancements in technology had put Moscow and Kyiv "into a stalemate," comparing the situation to that of World War I.

Kyiv launched a counteroffensive against Russian forces earlier this year but failed to gain much ground.

Ukraine 'optimistic' on opening EU membership negotiations — foreign minister

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kyiv is on track to fulfill its obligations for accession to the European Union.

"We are optimistic. We did a lot of reforms and we passed legislation necessary to meet, to implement the recommendations," Kuleba said.

Kuleba said he believes the EU's ongoing reform process should not slow down Kyiv's accession to the bloc.

"EU reform should not take the enlargement process as a hostage and we have to find the right balance between the process of reforming the European Union and continuing with enlargement," the Ukrainian minister said.

Kyiv applied for EU membership shortly after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and received candidacy status several months later.

In September, EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Ukraine had made "great strides" towards fulfilling the criteria for EU accession.

Enlargement of the bloc is expected to be high on the agenda at the EU summit on December 14-15 in Brussels. The EU is set to release reports on Ukraine and Moldova's membership bids before the summit starts.

Russia formally withdraws from nuclear test ban treaty

Russian President Vladimir Putin has formally lifted Russia's ban on nuclear weapons testing.

Russia officially launched its process of withdrawal from the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) last month, pointing out that the United States has signed but not ratified the agreement.

Despite not having ratified the treaty, Washington has in practice complied with the test ban since the 1990s.

Putin has said Russia's withdrawal from the treaty would "mirror" the US position.

In addition to the US, the treaty has not been ratified by China, India, Pakistan, North Korea, Israel, Iran and Egypt.

The CTBT was adopted in 1996 to limit the further development of nuclear weapons.

Putin has claimed that some experts argue for the necessity of conducting nuclear tests but said that he had not formed an opinion on the issue.

However, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said last month that it will only test nuclear weapons again if the US does the same.

