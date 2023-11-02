Direct Reduced Iron Market Size, Share, Growth Statistics, Latest Trends, and Forecast 2023 to 2032

According to new research study on “Direct Reduced Iron Market ,” the report delivers comprehensive insights into the market’s size, share, trends, and analysis. It encompasses a wealth of information regarding the industry’s overview, growth patterns, demand dynamics, and global forecasts. Additionally, the report meticulously evaluates the competitive landscape, offering detailed profiles of key market players. Factors driving growth, market constraints, and recent industry developments are thoroughly examined within the report to provide a more profound understanding of the industry.

Global Direct Reduced Iron Market is valued at approximately USD 32.48 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.0% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) is a form of iron created from iron ore via a reduction process, commonly referred to as sponge iron. DRI is created by compressing the oxygen out of iron ore without melting, in contrast to conventional techniques of producing iron that require a blast furnace. The reduction process takes place at a lower temperature, usually below the iron melting point. The growing production of natural gas, the imposition of various environmental regulations, surging demand for high-quality DRI, coupled with the increased use of DRI in new applications are the most prominent factors that are fostering market growth across the globe.

Additionally, the growing steel production is exhibiting a positive influence on the growth of the directly reduced iron market. DRI is a major input in steel production. As the global demand for steel continues to rise, the demand for DRI also increases. DRI is preferred by steel manufacturers due to its high iron content, low impurities, and cost-effectiveness compared to traditional iron ore. According to Statista, in 2021, crude steel production accounted for 1958.45 million metric tons around the world, which is a rise from 1881.37 million metric tons in 2020.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The direct reduced iron (DRI) market is a pivotal sector within the global steel industry, focusing on the production and supply of a critical raw material used in steelmaking. This comprehensive analysis delves into the current state of the DRI market and its industry-specific nuances.

Direct reduced iron, also known as sponge iron, is produced through the reduction of iron ore in solid-state at a relatively low temperature. The primary method of DRI production is the use of natural gas or coal in a process that significantly reduces the iron ore, resulting in a product with high iron content. DRI is a crucial input for electric arc furnaces (EAFs) and other steelmaking processes, providing a cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional blast furnace iron.

The DRI market is highly interconnected with the global steel industry. It plays a pivotal role in providing steelmakers with a reliable source of high-quality iron, thereby reducing their dependence on traditional iron ore and coke-based blast furnace operations. The market’s performance is closely linked to steel demand and production levels.

Several factors influence the DRI market. One of the primary drivers is the growing need for sustainable and eco-friendly steel production methods. DRI is recognized for its lower carbon emissions compared to conventional blast furnace ironmaking, making it a preferred choice as steel producers aim to reduce their environmental footprint.

Geographically, the market is influenced by the availability of natural gas and coal resources, which are essential in the DRI production process. Regions with abundant natural gas reserves, such as the Middle East and North America, have emerged as key players in the DRI market, while those reliant on coal resources have more limited involvement.

The steel industry’s fluctuations, influenced by economic cycles and shifts in demand for steel products, significantly impact the DRI market. During economic downturns, steel production may decrease, leading to reduced demand for DRI. Conversely, economic growth and increased infrastructure projects drive higher steel demand and DRI consumption.

Technological advancements in DRI production processes have led to increased efficiency and reduced environmental impact. Innovative technologies like the use of hydrogen in DRI production have gained attention for their potential to further reduce carbon emissions and enhance sustainability.

The competitive landscape of the DRI market is characterized by both large, integrated steel producers and independent DRI producers. Established steelmakers may have the advantage of vertical integration, controlling the entire supply chain from iron ore to finished steel products. Independent DRI producers often focus exclusively on DRI production and supply it to steelmakers.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a substantial impact on the DRI market as steel production slowed due to lockdowns and supply chain disruptions. However, the industry demonstrated resilience by adapting to new safety measures and protocols while prioritizing the health of workers.

Looking forward, the DRI market is poised for continued growth as steelmakers seek sustainable and efficient methods of iron production. The push for reduced carbon emissions and environmentally friendly steelmaking will drive the demand for DRI. Market participants should remain vigilant to evolving environmental regulations and technological advancements to maintain a competitive edge in this vital sector of the steel industry.

Major market players included in this report are:

Qatar Steel (Qatar)

Kobe Steel Ltd (Japan)

ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg)

NUCOR Corporation (U.S.)

Midrex Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Khouzestan Steel Company (Khuzestan)

Welspun Group (India)

Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel LLC (Oman)

AM/NS India

Tosyali Algeria A.S. (Algeria)

Recent Developments in the Market:

In March 2022, ArcelorMittal announced that the company intended to invest USD 292 million with the objective of building a new manufacturing facility for electrical steels at the Mardyck plant in northern France. In addition to ArcelorMittal’s current electrical steel mill, the facility specializes in creating electrical steels for the engines of electric cars. The new industrial facility is likely to boost the French electromobility industry and have a 200-kiloton manufacturing capacity.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Form:

Pellets

Others

By Production Process:

Gas-based

Coal-based

By Application:

Steel Production

Construction

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

