Natural Refrigerants Market Size, Latest Trends, Share, Key Players, Revenue, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2032

Global Natural Refrigerants Market is valued at approximately USD 1.50 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Natural refrigerants are substances that are used as cooling agents in refrigeration and air conditioning systems. Biochemical techniques are used to produce natural refrigerants. Some basic natural refrigerants are ammonia, carbon dioxide (CO2), and hydrocarbons. Potential demand for the product has been generated by growing concerns about the environment. These refrigerants are more ecologically friendly than traditional refrigerants because they are made from natural resources. Artificial refrigerants deplete the ozone layer severely and accelerate global warming. It is efficiently used as an ideal substitute for hydrofluorocarbons (HFC), hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFC), and chlorofluorocarbons (CFC) because the product is more effective. The growing awareness regarding environment-friendly refrigerants, low environmental impact, effects of global warming, and surging demand for refrigeration and air-conditioning applications are the factors that are attributing to the market growth across the globe.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The natural refrigerants market is a critical segment within the broader refrigeration and air conditioning industry. This comprehensive analysis delves into the current state of the natural refrigerants market and its unique characteristics within the industry.

Natural refrigerants are substances used in cooling and air conditioning systems that have low or zero global warming potential (GWP) and do not deplete the ozone layer. These refrigerants include carbon dioxide (CO2), ammonia (NH3), and hydrocarbons like propane (R290) and isobutane (R600a). The natural refrigerants market is driven by the increasing awareness of environmental concerns and the need for sustainable cooling solutions.

The primary driver of the natural refrigerants market is the growing global awareness of climate change and the need to reduce the environmental impact of refrigeration and air conditioning systems. Conventional synthetic refrigerants, such as hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), have high GWP and contribute to global warming. Natural refrigerants are seen as an eco-friendly alternative, aligning with global efforts to mitigate climate change.

Regulatory initiatives, such as the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol and the European Union’s F-Gas Regulation, are phasing out the use of high-GWP synthetic refrigerants, further driving the adoption of natural refrigerants. These regulations incentivize the transition to more environmentally friendly refrigeration solutions, stimulating market growth.

Geographically, the natural refrigerants market is influenced by regional policies and infrastructure. In Europe, for example, there is a strong emphasis on reducing HFC use and promoting natural refrigerants, resulting in significant market growth. Meanwhile, in regions with less developed infrastructure for natural refrigerants, the transition may be slower.

The market’s growth is closely linked to the refrigeration and air conditioning industry, which includes sectors like commercial refrigeration, air conditioning, and industrial cooling. As the demand for cooling solutions continues to rise due to factors such as population growth, urbanization, and increasing temperatures, the natural refrigerants market is expected to expand in tandem.

Technological advancements and innovations in natural refrigerant-based systems have improved efficiency and safety. New equipment designs and components allow for better performance, making natural refrigerants more appealing to end-users. Furthermore, ongoing research and development aim to address challenges related to system design and energy efficiency.

The competitive landscape of the natural refrigerants market includes refrigeration equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and refrigerant suppliers. Companies that offer complete, energy-efficient solutions using natural refrigerants have gained prominence. Additionally, refrigerant suppliers play a vital role in providing a stable supply of natural refrigerants to meet the growing demand.

The COVID-19 pandemic influenced the natural refrigerants market as it did with many industries. Supply chain disruptions and reduced economic activity temporarily affected the growth trajectory of the market. However, the long-term commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility remains a driving force behind the adoption of natural refrigerants.

Looking ahead, the natural refrigerants market is set for continued growth as environmental concerns and regulatory measures push for the phase-out of high-GWP synthetic refrigerants. The market is expected to expand further as technology advancements continue to improve the efficiency and safety of natural refrigerant-based systems. Market participants should stay informed about evolving regulations and invest in research and development to maintain a competitive edge in this environmentally conscious sector of the refrigeration and air conditioning industry.

Major market players included in this report are:

Air Liquide (France)

Linde plc (Ireland)

A-Gas International Ltd. (U.K.)

HyChill Australia Pty Ltd (Australia)

engas Australasia (Australia)

Tazzetti S.p.A. (Italy)

Shandong Yuean Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (China)

AGC Inc. (Japan)

Puyang Zhongwei Fine Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

Danfoss (Denmark)

Recent Developments in the Market:

In March 2023, Danfoss announced that the company acquired BOCK GmbH, a producer of low-GWP and carbon dioxide compressors. For natural refrigerants such as hydrocarbons, CO2 (R744), and other low-GWP refrigerants, BOCK GmbH has one of the broadest product ranges of compressors. The agreement aims to accelerate the shift to natural and low-GWP refrigerants worldwide and increase energy efficiency.

In February 2023, Linde signed a long-term deal and made an investment of about USD 1.8 billion in order to deliver clean hydrogen and nitrogen to OCI’s new, massive blue ammonia factory in Beaumont, Texas. The Beaumont plant is focusing on expanding and solidifying the industry’s premier blue ammonia and clean fuels platform.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Hydrocarbons

Ammonia

Carbon Dioxide

By End-Use Industry:

Industrial

Commercial

Domestic

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

