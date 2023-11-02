Stretch Marks Treatment Market Business Trends, Regional and Global Analysis, Top Key Players, Challenges, Growth by Forecast 2032

The global stretch marks treatment market size was US$ 2.1 billion in 2021. The global stretch market treatment market is forecast to grow to US$ 5.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Stretch marks are indentations that develop over time. Stretch marks can be seen on the thighs, breasts, hips, and stomach. These are in the form of long, thin, rippling marks that appear due to the expansion of the body.

Factors Influencing the Market

Obesity has increased the prevalence of stretch marks, which is driving the market growth. Additionally, the stretch mark treatment market is being positively impacted by increased aesthetic awareness among people, especially pregnant women, as well as a wide choice of solutions that address virtually every requirement and price point.

The growing number of plastic surgeries will impact the stretch marks treatment market during the study period. The market for stretch mark therapy will rise due to growth in the awareness of plastic surgeries, combined with the rising disposable income. On the flip side, the high cost of stretch marks treatment may limit the growth of the stretch marks treatment market during the study period.

Growing innovations in the stretch marks treatment will also bring ample growth opportunities for the stretch marks treatment market.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific will hold the largest share in the stretch marks treatment market due to the increased disposable income and shifting consumer lifestyles. Apart from that, growing interest in online shopping websites is expected to bring ample growth opportunities for the stretch marks treatment market during the study period. North American market for stretch marks treatment will also benefit from a heightened awareness of cosmetic procedures and fashion. Apart from that, rising consumer preference for these procedures will contribute to the growth of the stretch marks treatment market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for stretch marks treatment decreased substantially. The demand for stretch marks treatment decreased as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The disease affected millions of people and the entire healthcare setting shifted to treat the COVID-19-affected patients. As a result, innovations in the stretch marks treatment industry decreased. Moreover, it also lowered the demand for stretch marks treatment as people became more conscious of protecting against the risk of the COVID-19 virus. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the stretch marks treatment market.

Competitors in the Market

• Laboratoires Expanscience

• Clarins Group

• Merz North America

• Syneron Medical Ltd.

• E.T. Browne Drug Co., Inc.

• Cynosure, Inc.

• Centre Light Solutions, LLC

• Basq Skincare

• Union-Swiss (Pty) Ltd

• Ellipse A/S

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global stretch marks treatment market segmentation focuses on Treatment, End-User, and Region.

By Treatment

• Topical Products

• Laser

• Microdermabrasion

By End User

• Hospital

• Clinic

• Specialty Dermatology Centers

• Home-Use

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

