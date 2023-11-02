Women’s Health Diagnostics Market Size, Industry Trends, Business Opportunities, Strategies, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2032

The global women’s health diagnostics market size was US$ 21.1 billion in 2021. The global women’s health diagnostics market is forecast to grow to US$ 42.6 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The study of diseases and conditions that influence women’s health is the focus of the medical specialty known as women’s health. Women’s health diagnostic techniques, which include screening, testing, and monitoring, are used to diagnose and keep track of a number of conditions that affect women, including breast cancer, cervical cancer, ovarian cancer, menopause, and pregnancy. Medical diagnostic tools such as biopsy tools, imaging & monitoring systems, mammography systems, and other tools aid in the detection and diagnosis of diseases by removing blockages, identifying malignancy, and capturing pictures of inside organs.

Factors Influencing the Market

The market is expanding as a result of rising consumer demand for better technologies and the accessibility of diagnostic facilities. The growing prevalence of various health conditions in women, including infertility and breast cancer, will primarily drive the growth of the women’s health diagnostics market during the study period.

Apart from that, elevating awareness about point-of-care diagnostic tests and other women’s health-related tests will contribute to the market growth.

The global women’s health diagnostics market may witness ample growth opportunities due to the rising establishment of various diagnostic & imaging facilities across the world. In addition, the launch of various newer and more potent diagnostic technologies will amplify the market growth during the study period.

Other factors like rising healthcare spending and growing initiatives to raise awareness about women’s health will accelerate the growth of the women’s health diagnostics market. On the flip side, the high cost associated with women’s health diagnostics acts as a restraint in the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, various nations have closed their borders and restricted travel and transit. As a result, it has impeded international trade and transportation. Apart from that, other factors like disruption in the supply chains for women’s health diagnostics and the subsequent short-term decline in demand have substantially hindered the growth of the women’s health diagnostics market.

Regional Analysis

North America represented the greatest share of the women’s health diagnostics market. The growing demand for fertility testing monitors and the increasing focus of manufacturers of women’s health diagnostic devices on establishing themselves in this region will primarily drive the growth of women’s health diagnostics. Apart from that, the growing occurrences of cancer among women and the growing popularity of POC diagnostics and PST treatments will benefit the women’s health diagnostics market in North America during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

• Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

• Hologic, Inc.

• GE Healthcare

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• bioMérieux SA

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Abbott

• Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

• Becton, Dickinson, and Company

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global women’s health diagnostics market segmentation focuses on Type, End-User, and Region.

By Type

• Accessories and Consumables

• Diagnostic Tests

• Diagnostic Devices

By End User

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

• Homecare

• Others

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

