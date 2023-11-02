Semiconductor Industry Landscape Market Size, Growth, Competitive Strategies, and Worldwide Demand in 2032

The global semiconductor industry landscape market size was US$ 468.3 billion in 2021. The global semiconductor industry landscape market is forecast to grow to US$ 907.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Electronic products, including smartphones, LED TVs, flat-screen displays, civil aerospace systems, military systems, etc., make heavy use of semiconductors. The advancement of biometric technology is anticipated to be advantageous for the semiconductor sector during the forecast period. In addition, the steeply growing demand for smart devices, such as smartphones, smart wearables, etc., will contribute to the growth of the semiconductor industry landscape market during the forecast period.

In the midst of the COVID-19 epidemic, demand for data centers, especially edge services, increased considerably on a global scale. To take advantage of this chance, many providers of data center services began to enlarge their buildings and server layouts. As a result, the demand for memory components is expected to rise due to the growing adoption of cloud computing, AI, and HPC, and the expanding use of cutting-edge GPUs and CPUs, etc.

Growing advancements will escalate the growth of the semiconductor industry landscape market during the study period. For instance, NVIDIA unveiled the first GPU-Based AI chip in 2020, which aims to boost performance by 20x.

On the contrary, a complicated fabrication process of semiconductors may limit the growth of the semiconductor industry landscape market during the forecasted period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively influenced the semiconductor industry landscape market, owing to the rise in the demand for smartphones and smart devices. Almost every company and organization started operating virtually. Schools were ordered to start online classes for students. As a result, the demand for smartphones increased substantially, which positively affected the semiconductor industry landscape market.

Regional Analysis

During the anticipated period, the market for the global semiconductor industry landscape is expected to grow at the greatest CAGR in the Asia Pacific region. Due to their crucial significance of semiconductors in the production of everything from smartphones to home appliances, the demand for semiconductors is upsurging in the countries like China and Japan.

After the Asia Pacific, North America is expected to have a notable contribution to the global market. The presence of large end-user industries that are big consumers of semiconductors, such as the consumer electronics and automotive industries, are driving up demand for exporting electronics equipment. The establishment of semiconductor wafer foundries has been increasing in the area, which will be opportunistic for the overall market during the forecast timeframe.

Competitors in the Market

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

• Intel Corporation

• Qualcomm Incorporated

• SK Hynix Inc.

• Micron Technologies Inc.

• Broadcom Inc.

• MediaTek Inc.

• Nvidia Corporation

• Infineon Technologies AG

• Texas Instruments Inc.

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global semiconductor industry landscape market segmentation focuses on Component, Application, and Region.

By Component Type Outlook

• Memory

• Microcomponent

• OSD

• Analog

• Logic

By Application Outlook

• Automotive

• Communications

• Industrial

• Data Processing

• Consumer Electronics

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

