Smart Headphone Market Review, Development Trends and Forecasts to 2032 | (CAGR) of 19.1%

The global smart headphone market size was US$ 9.1 billion in 2021. The global smart headphone market is forecasted to grow to US$ 49.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The smart headphone is a device that, in addition to its primary function of listening to audio signals, performs a number of other tasks, such as voice-based personal assistants, fitness and heart rate tracking, environment-based noise suppression, contextual location-based recommendations, etc.

Factors Influencing the Market

Mobility services are those that can be utilized anywhere, process data more quickly, can be accessed at any time, and don’t need regular wire maintenance. The growing demand for mobility services is expected to bring several growth opportunities for the global smart headphone market during the study period.

Mobile devices, wireless services, BYOD trends, and other mobility options make it easier to maintain infrastructure and provide portability. It also enhances flexibility and convenience for the users. As science and technology have evolved, there has been a considerable increase in demand for mobile devices like tablets, laptops, and smartphones. Thus, it will benefit the smart headphone market during the forecast period.

The market for smart headphones is expected to benefit greatly from increased technological breakthroughs. The adoption of smart headphones has increased across the domestic and commercial sectors. The growing trend of technologies like Bluetooth/NFC speakers, Wi-Fi, noise-canceling technology, language translation, etc., is forecast to be opportunistic for the market during the forecast period. Apart from that, growing need for convenience will drive the demand for smart headphones in the coming years.

However, the adverse effect on hearing ability caused by the overuse of smart headphones may limit the growth of the market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for smart headphones reduced dramatically. The mobility activities were primarily instructed to halt. Various governments imposed strict regulations to control this emergency. As a result, it affected consumer purchasing power, which ultimately declined the demand for smart headphones.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, Europe is forecast to dominate the global smart headphone market, owing to the rising demand for smart electronics and the increasing purchasing power of the people. Apart from that, notable technological advancements and growth in consumer electronics standards are expected to be opportunistic for the smart headphone market during the study period. Growing sales of IoT products, combined with the high disposable income and growing consumer electronics industry, will contribute to the growth of the smart headphone market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

• Bose Corporation

• Apple Inc.

• Sony

• Samsung Electronics

• JBL

• LG Electronics

• Sennheiser Electronic

• Skullcandy

• Bragi

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global smart headphone market segmentation focuses on Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.

By Type Outlook

• In-Ear

• On-Ear

• Over-Ear

By Distribution Channel Outlook

• Online

• Offline

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

