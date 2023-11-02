Healthcare Fabric Market size, share, Growth and Forecasts to 2032

The global healthcare fabric market size was US$ 17.1 billion in 2021. The global healthcare fabric market is forecast to grow to US$ 33.2 billion by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Healthcare fabrics are specially coated textiles created with unique chemicals. These chemicals are either woven into the fabric itself or released gradually over time. Healthcare textiles are primarily made to lower the danger of contamination, stop the growth of germs, and halt the spread of illnesses and disorders. Knitting, weaving, and non-weaving procedures are used to make these materials. Healthcare textiles have special qualities that make them antimicrobial, flame resistant, non-carcinogenic, and non-allergic.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing demand for high-quality healthcare fabrics will primarily drive the growth of the global healthcare fabric market during the forecast period.

Apart from that, increasing healthcare expenditure and rising efforts to improve the overall medical infrastructure are forecast to boost the growth of the healthcare fabric market during the forecast period.

Growing consumer awareness about the benefits of hygienic products is forecast to bring ample growth opportunities for the market during the study period. Apart from that, demand for personal care products, such as sanitary napkins, adult diapers, and baby diapers, is growing steeply. In addition, a rising focus on products with anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties is forecast to be opportunistic for the overall market during the study period.

Growing advancements in the healthcare sector will benefit the market during the study timeframe. For instance, Honeywell unveiled its Spectra Medical Grade (MG) fiber in 2019. Freudenberg Group also announced its plan to manufacture mouth-nose masks for end consumers. Such initiatives are expected to benefit the overall market during the forecast timeframe.

On the flip side, fluctuating prices of raw materials may limit the growth of the healthcare fabric market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific is dominating the healthcare fabric market and is expected to continue to dominate during the forecast period. It is attributed to the growing population of the region combined with the rising demand for anti-bacterial property-based healthcare products. Apart from that, the booming textile industry and the presence of prominent industry players in the region are forecast to drive the healthcare fabric market forward during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The demand for healthcare fabrics increased dramatically as people became more health conscious. The antimicrobial properties of healthcare fabrics make them a perfect fit for personal care during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the demand for healthcare fabrics increased.

Competitors in the Market

• Kimberly-Clark Corporation

• Freudenberg Group

• Designtex,

• Herman Miller

• Standard Textile

• Paramount Tech Fab Industries

• Brentani

• Arc-Com

• Avgol Industries 1953 Ltd.

• Architex International.

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global healthcare fabric market segmentation focuses on Raw Material, Fabric Type, Application, and Region.

By Raw Material

• Polypropylene

• Polyester

• Cotton

• Viscose

• Polyamide

• others

By Fabric Type

• Non-woven

• Woven

• Knitted

By Application

• Hygiene

• Dressing

• Clothing

• Curtains

• Blanket & Bedding

• Upholstery

• Others

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

