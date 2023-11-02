Intelligent Vending Machine Market Developments, Competitive Analysis, Forecasts 2023-2032

The global intelligent vending machine market size was US$ 19,311 million in 2021. The global intelligent vending machine market is forecast to grow to US$ 51,441.4 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

In exchange for money or tokens, a vending machine gives out items from its stock. Intelligent vending machine engages customers and disperses goods through its extraordinary touch-screen controls, video, audio, gesture-based interaction, and cashless payment. An intelligent vending machine typically dispenses packaged meals, beverages, and tobacco products, among other things.

Factors Influencing the Market

Intelligent vending machines are widely being adopted due to the growing demand for UI-based transactions. Further, contactless transactions are growing in popularity due to the growing use of ATM cards and mobile banking. Apart from that, rising number of technological advancements and changes in consumer purchasing patterns are forecast to benefit the market during the study period.

The growing number of commercial places and retail shops are adopting vending shops to not avoid any type of delays in the service. As a result, it will benefit the market. Apart from that, the rising inclination toward junk food is expected the benefit the intelligent vending machine market during the analysis period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Sales of junk food decreased in the first half of 2020 as a result of government-imposed lockdown measures led by the COVID-19 epidemic. The temporary closure of retail stores, shopping centers, and supermarkets during the COVID-19 epidemic has reduced consumers’ spending power on unhealthy food. However, the market took off after the lockdown restrictions. Businesses supplied hygienic goods like masks, which increased market demand. For instance, in 2020 Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. developed a smart vending machine that offers hygienic items, including masks, wet tissues, and disinfectant sprays. Thus, such advancements boosted the sales of the intelligent vending machines market.

Regional Analysis

North America is holding the largest share in the intelligent vending machines market, owing to the growing installation of vending machines in retail stores, commercial places, supermarkets, etc. The popularity of vending machines and the growing demand for advancements are expected to shape the scope of intelligent vending machines during the study timeframe. Apart from that, the rising emphasis of manufacturers, retailers and technology-savvy buyers on advanced products is forecast to bring ample opportunities intelligent vending machine market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global intelligent vending machine market segmentation focuses on Machine, Product, Application, and Region.

By Machine Type

• Free-Standing

• Wall-Mounted

By Product Dispensed

• Salty and Savory Snacks

• Bakery Products

• Confectionery Products

• Beverages

• Others

By Application

• Retail Sites

• Public Transport Hubs

• Offices/Institutions

• QSR (Quick Service Restaurant)

• Shopping Centers

• Others

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

