Taiwanese woman in Australia wanted for NT$20 million fraud operation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police agencies across Australia were notified by Taiwan’s representative offices in late October to look out for a Taiwanese woman accused of defrauding Taiwanese travelers out of over NT$20 million (US$618,000).

The suspect, surnamed Yang (楊), is 36-years-old and has been residing in Australia since 2021, reported CNA. She reportedly faced charges related to fraud and banking laws before she fled Taiwan, via Singapore, to Australia, where she has continued her criminal activity.

Earlier this year, Yang was actively using the application Line and other social media platforms to defraud her victims with promises of assistance seeking visas and residency permits in Australia, per CNA.

Yang, posing as an immigration and investment consultant, tricked dozens of Taiwanese people who were hoping to secure documents that would permit them to enjoy a working holiday in Australia. Through this most recent scam, Yang allegedly defrauded her victims out of over NT$20 million.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Offices (TECO) in Australia have issued warnings to Taiwanese citizens in the country, as well as those in Taiwan who might be making arrangements to travel to Australia.

According to CNA, Yang is known to have resided for short periods in the states of Victoria, Queensland, and Tasmania, while using various aliases, including Nana, Sasa, Tia, Carina, and Ellie.

In a press release, TECO warns Taiwanese citizens to only trust registered and legitimate immigration service providers. They also ask for the public’s cooperation to promptly report any suspicious activity or visa-related scams to the proper authorities.