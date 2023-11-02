Bybit Institutional Enhances Trading Experience with Increased Margin Leverage and Transition to USDC Pricing

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Media OutReach - 2 November 2023 - Bybit, the world's third most visited crypto exchange, is thrilled to announce a series of key product updates that will significantly enhance the trading experience for its valued institutional clients, including enhanced margin leverage for OTC loans, and the transition to USDC Index for pricing from the USD Index.



Enhanced Margin Leverage for OTC Loans



Effective immediately, Institutional Loan users can now enjoy an elevated spot margin leverage of up to 5x, an increase from the previous 3x. This adjustment extends to the maximum leverage allowed for margin trading and LOOMUSDT/TRBUSDT Perpetual, providing a broader spectrum of flexibility and potential within trading strategies.



Transition to USDC Pricing



Bybit Institutional has officially transitioned from the USD Index to the USDC Index for pricing in USDC Contracts and Options. This strategic change ensures that index prices, mark prices, and order book quotations for USDC Perpetual Contracts, USDC Futures Contracts, and USDC Options will now be exclusively quoted in USDC. By adopting USDC pricing, Bybit Institutional aims to enhance clarity and consistency in the trading experience for institutional members.



Eugene Cheung, Vice President and Head of Bybit Institutional, said "We are excited to introduce product updates that increase INS Loan margin leverage and transition to USDC pricing. This empowers institutional users with greater flexibility and a more streamlined trading experience. These updates demonstrate our dedication to meeting evolving customer needs and providing advanced trading solutions."



