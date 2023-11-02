Taiwan man down NT$70,000 after forgetting cash on top of car

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taichung man is down around NT$70,000 (about US$2,165) in cash after he left NT$360,000 on the trunk of his car and drove off on Wednesday (Oct. 1).

Taichung police said they received a call on Wednesday night saying that a large number of NT$1,000 notes had fallen onto Wenxin Road in Taichung’s Nantun District, per CNA. Police said they went to the scene and began picking up the cash, where they found a bag containing the rest of the money and a cell phone.

Police were able to contact the owner of the bag, but they were only able to recover around NT$290,000 from the road. They said they would assist the man in locating the cash by using surveillance footage.

Police warned the public against the misappropriation of others’ lost property, which can result in a fine of up to NT$15,000.