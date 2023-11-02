Gogoro unveils 1st two-wheel electric SUV in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese electric scooter maker and battery-swapping infrastructure provider Gogoro introduced the first electric two-wheel SUV, the CrossOver Smartscooter, last week in Taipei.

The new all-terrain electric scooter will be available later this year only in Taiwan in two models: the CrossOver and CrossOver S, according to Gogoro. The CrossOver has a newly designed all-terrain frame that was developed to have increased rigidity for better strength and stability and has the highest clearance out of Gogoro’s lineup of electric scooters at 14.2 centimeters.

The CrossOver comes with a G2.2 aluminum alloy water-cooled permanent magnet synchronous motor that can provide 7 kW of power, while the CrossOver S has a 7.6 kW motor. It is also equipped with a FLO DRIVE drivetrain system and comes with Gogoro’s Synchronized Braking System with front and rear disc brakes.

The newly designed frame also provides better durability to the suspension system, while also allowing the vehicle to carry heavier loads. The CrossOver’s suspension integrates a telescopic front fork and a dual rear shock absorber.

Gogoro’s latest ride can comfortably carry a passenger, while at the same time providing several storage options with a mounting point expansion system that has 26 locking points. The rear seat can also be flipped up or taken out to add more cargo storage as needed.

The CrossOver will be available in two colorways, white and grey, while the CrossOver S will come in red, yellow, white, or grey. The price for the CrossOver starts at NT$82,800 (US$2,562), while the CrossOver S begins at NT$89,800.

“The Gogoro CrossOver embodies everything our brand has come to stand for. Highlighted by new functional design features, improved performance, and the latest in innovation, the CrossOver is focused on being personally customizable by each rider,” said Horace Luke (陸學森), founder and CEO of Gogoro.





Gogoro CrossOver. (Gogoro photo)