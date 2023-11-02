All 3 opposition candidates appear together at Taipei event

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — All three of the main opposition candidates in Taiwan’s upcoming presidential election appeared together at a religious service and parade organized by a temple in Taipei’s Shilin District on Thursday (Nov. 2).

Hou Yu-yi (侯友宜) of the KMT, Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) of the TPP, and independent candidate Terry Gou (郭台銘) were seen sitting together and smiling as they walked side by side in the procession. The event has heightened expectations that two or more of the three campaigns might register as part of a unity ticket prior to the fast-approaching deadline of Nov. 20.

After the event Thursday morning, Ko and Gou later enjoyed lunch together in Taipei’s Xinyi District without Hou present, reported LTN. Gou reportedly treated Ko to a specially prepared vegetarian meal, while the two discussed financial matters related to the New Taiwan Dollar and the Japanese Yen.

The absence of Hou at the lunch will spur speculation that Ko has given up on forming a joint presidential campaign with the KMT. As outlined by a recent analysis of the situation, Ko may choose to court Gou as a possible running mate instead of Hou.

The Hou campaign previously indicated that Hou had a deadline of Oct. 31 for any decision on a joint campaign with Ko’s TPP. In contrast, Ko’s campaign is more flexible with regard to forming any possible electoral alliance.

Ko previously stated that the absolute deadline for any decision is the Central Election Commission’s deadline of Nov. 20, when all presidential and vice-presidential candidates must be registered for the Jan. 13 election.

According to the most recent Taiwan News poll of polls, Ko is leading the pack among opposition presidential candidates, with 22.8% of support among voters, but he is still about 10 points behind the DPP's candidate Vice President Lai Ching-te, at 32.2% of support. Hou trails Ko slightly at 19.6%, while Gou holds just over 8% of voter support.

Most observers believe a combined presidential ticket between Ko and Hou would easily surpass public support for Lai. However, the complexities of dealing with the KMT's party structure make it difficult for the campaigns to reach an agreement.

In contrast, a combined ticket between Ko and Gou's independent campaign would make for a very tight race between their joint ticket and the DPP's Lai.



The three candidates and Taipei mayor Chiang Wan-an (left) seated at the temple service, Nov. 2. (CNA photo)