Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

NASA certifies 1st Asian AERONET calibration and training center in Taiwan

Only other similar centers in Hawaii, Canary Islands

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/02 16:02
The AERONET center on Mount Lulin. (Ministry of Environment photo)

The AERONET center on Mount Lulin. (Ministry of Environment photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — NASA has certified its first Aerosol Robotic Network (AERONET) calibration and training center in Asia at Mount Lulin inside Taiwan’s Yushan National Park, reports said Thursday (Nov. 2).

The center will provide key information about air pollution and climate change in the Asia Pacific region, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported. Taiwan’s Ministry of Environment (MOENV) already operates seven aerosol monitoring stations around the country which have joined up with the NASA network.

The Mount Lulin calibration center is only the third in the world to be certified by NASA, in addition to centers in Hawaii and in Spain’s Canary Islands. The new status would turn Taiwan from a data client into a data provider for Asia and Southeast Asia, the MOENV said.

The center would teach experts in the region how to analyze and use pollution and climate change information, thus making an important contribution to global environment studies, according to the ministry.
NASA
AERONET
Aerosol Robotic Network
aerosol
calibration
Mount Lulin
Ministry of Environment
MOENV

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's environment ministry, EU representative offices team up for 5th beach cleanup
Taiwan's environment ministry, EU representative offices team up for 5th beach cleanup
2023/10/17 10:36
Taiwan hopes to recycle 80,000 smartphones in October
Taiwan hopes to recycle 80,000 smartphones in October
2023/09/26 17:38
Taiwan must hold stance on ESG
Taiwan must hold stance on ESG
2023/08/26 15:55
Taiwan's new Ministry of Environment inaugurates Climate Change Administration
Taiwan's new Ministry of Environment inaugurates Climate Change Administration
2023/08/23 10:55
Taiwan unveils new Ministry of Environment
Taiwan unveils new Ministry of Environment
2023/08/22 14:07