OnePlus Honors Top IPA Winners at Lucie Awards, Reinforcing Its Dedication to Mobile Photography Innovation

NEW YORK, US - Media OutReach - 2 November 2023 - Global tech brand OnePlus attended the Lucie Awards Gala at Carnegie Hall in New York on October 30, where it presented the coveted Lucie trophy to the top 2 winners of the International Photography Awards – Photographer of the Year and Discovery of the Year – as the awards official sponsor. The Lucies, known as "The Oscars of Photography" and its sister program, the International Photography Awards, celebrate their 20th Anniversary this year.



As part of IPA's anniversary celebrations, the annual "Best of Show" Exhibition also opened during a fabulous weekend of exciting photography events hosted by IPA at Splashlight Studios in New York, and eight award-winning photographs from the OPA (OnePlus Photography Awards) shot on OnePlus phones were also exhibited at the event, reflecting OnePlus's continuous exploration of mobile imaging technology.



OnePlus Photography Awards 2023 Grand Winner

Fire Dragon Dancer at the Night

ZHUOWEN AO | OnePlus 11



"As one of the world's most renowned photography events, the International Photography Awards continue to uncover and showcase the best in photography. Like the IPA, OnePlus lives by a "Never Settle" mantra and is committed to supporting outstanding photography by constantly pushing the boundaries of smartphone imaging technology," said Emily Dai, Head of Global Brand and Marketing at OnePlus. "As we celebrate the respective 10th and 20th anniversaries of OnePlus and the IPA, we are honored to attend the 20th Anniversary Lucie Awards Ceremony as partners and award presenters. With three years of collaboration behind us, OnePlus and the IPA have built a solid partnership, and we are excited about exploring the future of professional photography on mobile phones together with the IPA."



"The partnership between the International Photography Awards and OnePlus has given rise to a global photography sensation. This is a magnificent showcase of artistic flair, creativity, and talent hailing from every corner of the globe through the power of mobile phones," said Hossein Farmani, IPA Founder and President. "We are thrilled to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the International Photography Awards with OnePlus. Our collaboration with OnePlus is a milestone we take immense pride in. Throughout the partnership, we have seen the true potential and power of mobile photography, and we look forward to continuing to work together with OnePlus to make great photography more accessible while encouraging everyone with a phone camera to become a photographer capable of capturing and sharing special moments with the world."



OnePlus first announced its partnership with the IPA in 2021 with the aim of exploring the endless possibilities of mobile photography while honoring the achievements of master photographers and visual storytellers around the world. As a part of the three-year partnership, OnePlus was named the Official Smartphone of the IPA, reflecting its commitment to the photography industry through the continuous development of cutting-edge mobile technology that empowers users to unlock new possibilities in photography. Through the industry-leading imaging features on its mobile phones, OnePlus provides world-class imaging solutions and capabilities to assist both professional and amateur photographers in capturing their creative visions.



Additionally, OnePlus has collaborated with the IPA to organize the annual global mobile photography contest, the OnePlus Photography Awards (OPA). With support from the IPA, including official endorsement and professional juries, OnePlus hopes to encourage not just photography enthusiasts, but all mobile phone users to share their photography skills, experiences, and ideas through the OPA platform and unleash the full imaging capabilities of OnePlus mobile phones. To date, the OPA has been held for three successive years, receiving positive feedback and participation from photographers and photography enthusiasts worldwide. Each year, around 10,000 – 12,000 photos are submitted to the official website on average, resulting in a total of 38,578 entries from over 110 countries and regions worldwide as the competition gains significant influence globally and within the photography community.



For further details about OnePlus's cooperation with the IPA, please visit the OPA 2023 official website.



About IPA

The International Photography Awards™ conducts an annual competition for professional, amateur, and student photographers on a global scale, creating one of the most ambitious and comprehensive competitions in the photography world today.



For more information about IPA, please visit photoawards.com



About OnePlus

OnePlus is a global mobile technology brand that challenges conventional concepts of technology. Founded on the "Never Settle" mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing alongside its community of users and fans.



