Bancassurance Market Emerging Trends Growth Drivers Restraints Trends 2023 to 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Bancassurance Market 2023 Forecast to 2031 Analysis by Market Trends.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Bancassurance Market is valued at approximately USD 1,191 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6 % over the forecast period 2022-2028. Bancassurance is a financial agreement between a bank and an insurance company that allows the bank to generate additional revenue and profit. This setup permits the sale of a wide range of insurance products, including annuities, mortgages, and health and life insurance. Increasing geriatric population demanding health and life insurance, rising trend of mobile banking services, rising economic growth in developing countries and increasing amalgamation in the banking sector has driven the adoption of Bancassurance across the projected period.

For Instance: In 2011, MetLife India Insurance Company and Punjab National Bank formed a strategic relationship in India. MetLife gained access to over 78 million Indian bank customers, while Punjab National Bank purchased a 30% share in the company. Also, increasing incorporation of technology is most likely to boost the overall growth of the Bancassurance market. However, extremely labile market and people lacking awareness about the benefits of bancassurance. can obstruct the market’s expansion over the projection period of 2022-2028.

Major market players included in this report are:

ABN Amro Bank N.V.

The Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Banco Bradesco SA

The American Express Company

BNP Paribas S.A

Wells Fargo & Company

Citigroup Inc.

NongHyup Financial Group

Societe Generale S.A.

Nordea Group

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Life Bancassurance

Non-life Bancassurance

By Model Type:

Pure Distributor

Exclusive Partnership

Financial Holding

Joint Venture

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

