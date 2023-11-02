IP Telephony Market Size Share Trends Forecast 2023 to 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “IP Telephony Market 2023 Forecast to 2031 Analysis by Market Trends.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

IP Telephony Market is valued at approximately USD 2.13 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.7% over the forecast period 2022-2028. IP Telephony includes fax and other methods that fall under the umbrella of internet-based telecommunication. The data is sent from the phone to the service provider via a number of open-source protocols. Additionally, because IP Telephony solutions are portable and cost effective, commercial firms are increasingly embracing them. In addition, IP Telephony systems are being used due to their simplicity of use, enhanced technology and higher productivity.

The market growth is driven by supporting factors such as low costs of IP telephony systems and increasing adoption of IP Telephony by businesses, such as Grandstream, has expanded its IP phone portfolio. The WP820 is a portable WiFi IP phone with dual-band WiFi capability, Bluetooth built-in and a smart antenna design that allows users to travel seamlessly over any WiFi environment. Furthermore, increasing product launches boost market growth in the upcoming years. For instance, Through the application of AI and machine learning technologies, in 2017, Avaya introduced A.I. Connect Initiative technology in contact centres and unified communication to create more engaging experiences for their end customers, upgrading and merging processes with smarter, more customised interactions. However, poor voice quality in IP Telephony systems impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Major market players included in this report are:

Gigaset Communications

Ascom Holding

Mitel Networks Corporation

Cisco Systems

Panasonic Corporation

Grandstream Networks

Polycom, Inc.

LG Electronics.

NEC Corporation

Avaya Inc.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Hardware Based

Softphones

Service

By Application:

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Government Organizations

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

