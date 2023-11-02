Intelligent Evacuation System Market Growing Demand, Geographical Segmentation, Analysis of Leading Players by 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Intelligent Evacuation System Market 2023 Forecast to 2031 Analysis by Market Trends.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Intelligent Evacuation System Market is valued at approximately USD 0.64 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.00 % over the forecast period 2022-2028. Intelligent Evacuation System is a hardware and software solution designed to make individual safety evacuation protocols easier in the event of an emergency. The increased market for automated building solutions and rise in investment for smart cities projects has led to the adoption of Intelligent Evacuation System across the forecast period.

For Instance: The total allocated investments for the Smart City Mission stood at ~Rs. 205,018 crores (US$ 27.60 billion) as of March 2021. Of the total investments, 5,614 projects worth ~Rs. 173,018 crores (US$ 23.29 billion) have been tendered; work orders have been issued for 4,912 projects worth ~Rs. 139,851 crores (US$ 18.83 billion) and 2,420 projects worth ~Rs. 40,152 crores (US$ 5.40 billion) have been completed as of March 2021. Also, with the rise in investment in the R&D sector and increased adoption of voice evacuation systems, the adoption & demand for Intelligent Evacuation Systems is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, higher installation and maintenance costs impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Major market players included in this report are:

Siemens AG

ABB Group

Automated Logic

Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG

Eaton Corporation Plc

HOCHIKI Corporation

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls International Plc

Legrand

Robert Bosch GmbH

Certainly, here are eight key trends in the Intelligent Evacuation System market:

IoT Integration: Intelligent evacuation systems are increasingly incorporating Internet of Things (IoT) devices and sensors to monitor real-time conditions and automate evacuation procedures in emergency situations.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning: AI and machine learning algorithms are being used to analyze data from various sources, such as sensors and surveillance cameras, to make intelligent decisions during evacuations and optimize escape routes.

Cloud-Based Solutions: Cloud-based evacuation systems provide scalability, accessibility, and real-time updates, making them more reliable for managing evacuations across multiple locations.

Mobile Apps and Notifications: Evacuation systems are leveraging mobile apps to provide instant notifications and instructions to occupants, allowing for more responsive and personalized evacuation guidance.

Geospatial Mapping: Utilizing geospatial mapping and location-based services, intelligent evacuation systems can identify the precise location of individuals within a building, improving evacuation planning and safety.

Integration with Building Management Systems: Seamless integration with building management systems allows for better coordination of fire alarms, access control, and HVAC systems during evacuations.

Emergency Communication Solutions: Intelligent evacuation systems are incorporating advanced communication tools, such as two-way radios, intercoms, and mass notification systems, to ensure clear and efficient communication during evacuations.

Sustainability and Green Evacuation Practices: There is a growing emphasis on environmentally friendly evacuation solutions, including low-energy systems and practices that minimize environmental impact.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Voice Evacuation System

Mass Notification System

Emergency Lighting

By End-Use:

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the Worldv

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

