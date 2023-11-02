Organic Food Products Market to Record Overwhelming Hike in Revenues by 2032

Report Ocean’s comprehensive analysis of the Organic Food Products Market Report 2023 encompasses a wide array of market facets. These include market characteristics, size and growth prospects, segmentation, breakdowns by region and country, competitive landscape, market shares, prevailing trends, and strategic insights. Notably, the report delves into the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as contextualizes the analysis with reference to historical events.

The Organic Food Products Market encompasses market characteristics, size and growth prospects, segmentation, breakdowns by region and country, competitive landscape, market shares, and prevailing trends.

The organic food products market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period (2019-2024) and will reach a value of USD 303 Billion by 2024.

In recent years, organic food products have been contributing significantly to the global food industry. This is mainly due to improved awareness regarding the detrimental effects of consuming the chemicals that are used to produce and store food products. Consumers have also become more health-conscious and show interest in the nutrition contents of the food products they consume. Organic food products are fresh, free from chemicals, and have more nutritional benefits compared to conventional food.

Segmentation based on type:

The fruits, vegetables, and grains segment will hold the largest market share during the analysis period, and is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR of 17%. The products in this category form the basis for many secondary food items and are a major chunk of peoples staples. These factors enable this segment to hold pole position in terms of market share. The growth can be attributed to the rapid increase in agricultural land, globally. Livestock products like meat, eggs, and dairy are the second-largest source of pesticide intake. On the contrary, the organic versions of these products have various nutritional benefits, making them the preferred versions for people who can afford them.

Distribution channel segment insights:

Individual customers are the bulk of the customer base, with the rest accounted for by restaurants. Supermarkets are the most preferred distribution channel for organic food products, mainly due to their ability to allocate higher advertising budgets, extensive product stocks, and investments in advanced storage facilities.

Since it is a niche market, all-organic specialty stores play a vital role in the development of the market. Their focus on all-organic product lines, and the ability to give recommendations and enhanced insights are some of the qualities that customers appreciate. Also, they exclusively sell organic food products, which helps them attract new customers.

E-commerce has witnessed exponential growth in recent years since millennials find this channel to be the most convenient mode of purchase. This has led to the emergence of numerous grocery e-commerce websites and mobile applications. These players will help in the expansion of the organic food products market, since customers who live in remote areas and away from stores can access these products.

Regional insights:

North America and Europe are mature markets that dominated the global organic food products sector with market shares of $% and $% respectively, in 2019. Moreover, most of the key players in the market are based in these regions. The organic food products market in the Latin America and Asia-Pacific region are expected to exhibit higher growth rates in comparison to the other regions, owing to the abundant availability of organic farmlands, and high production volumes. Moreover, customers changing tastes, primarily because of a higher number of millennials, is expected to influence purchase preferences in favor of organic food products.

Companies covered:

Hain Celestial Group

General Mills

Danone

Coca-Cola

PepsiCo

Nestle

Campbell Soup Company

Tyson Foods

Cargill

The comprehensive report delves into market opportunities, CAGR growth rates, competition, technological innovations, analysis of market players, government regulations, and export-import trends across regions and countries, including:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, Nordic countries, Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, and the rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, and the rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC countries, North Africa, South Africa, and the rest of Middle East and Africa)

