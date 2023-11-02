Neobanking Market Size, Industry Development and Top Key Players Analysis 2023 to 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Neobanking Market 2023 Forecast to 2031 Analysis by Market Trends.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Neobanking Market is valued at approximately USD 30.77 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 54.00% over the forecast period 2022-2028. Neo-banks are financial technology (fintech) enterprises that only operate online or through mobile apps. Neo-banks are digital banks that do not have physical branches. The increased digitalization across the globe and growing adoption of smartphones have led to the adoption of Neobanking across the forecast period.

For Instance: According to Counterpoint Research, smartphone shipments are estimated to reach 173 million in 2021, a 14% increase from the 2020 figure. Smartphone market in the United States is one of the world’s largest, with more than 290 million smartphone users. In line with the overall growth of the smartphone market worldwide, the smartphone penetration rate in the United States has continuously risen over the past several years, reaching 85 percent in February 2021. Also, with the convenience offered to customers and best interest rates offered over traditional banks, the adoption & demand for Neobanking is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, low profitability and transactional fraud impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Major market players included in this report are:

WeBank, Inc.

Atom Bank PLC

Fidor Bank Ag

Monzo Bank Ltd.

Movencorp Inc.

Mybank

N26

Revolut Ltd.

Simple Finance Technology Corp.

UBank Limited

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Account Type:

Business Account

Savings Account

By Application:

Enterprises

Personal

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

Key target audience are:

Business Owners and Executives:

Market research reports provide valuable insights and data to business owners and executives who are responsible for strategic decision-making.

They use the information to assess market opportunities, develop business strategies, and make informed choices regarding market entry, expansion, product development, and investments.

Marketing and Sales Professionals:

Market research reports help marketing and sales professionals understand customer preferences, market trends, and competitive landscape.

This information assists in developing effective marketing strategies, identifying target audiences, positioning products, and gaining a competitive advantage.

Product Development and Innovation Teams:

Market research reports provide valuable information on emerging trends, consumer needs, and gaps in the market.

Product development and innovation teams rely on these insights to develop new products or improve existing offerings that align with customer demands and market trends.

Investors and Financial Analysts: –

Investors and financial analysts use market research reports to assess the potential returns and risks associated with investments in a particular industry or market.

The reports provide insights into market growth, competitive landscape, key players, and investment opportunities.

Market Researchers and Consultants: –

Market research reports serve as a valuable resource for market researchers and consultants who require comprehensive and up-to-date information on specific industries or markets.

They rely on these reports to gather data, analyze market trends, and provide strategic recommendations to clients.

Government and Regulatory Authorities:

Market research reports can inform government bodies and regulatory authorities about industry trends, market dynamics, and the impact of regulations.

These reports help in formulating policies, assessing market competitiveness, and monitoring market conditions.

Academics and Researchers:

Market research reports provide a rich source of data and analysis for academic researchers studying market dynamics, industry trends, and consumer behavior.

They use these reports to support their research, validate hypotheses, and gain a broader understanding of specific markets.

