Wealth Management Software Market Size, Demand, Key Players, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Wealth Management Software Market 2023 Forecast to 2031 Analysis by Market Trends.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Wealth Management Software Market is valued at approximately USD 3.8 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.9 % over the forecast period 2022-2028. Wealth Management Software is a financial agreement between a bank and an insurance company that allows the bank to generate additional revenue and profit. This setup permits the sale of a wide range of insurance products, including annuities, mortgages, and health and life insurance. Rise in the number of HNWIs, rise in technological advancements in wealth management, rising digital revolution and automation and rising mergers and acquisitions among key players has driven the adoption of Wealth Management Software across the projected period.

For Instance: Die Software Peter Fitzon GmbH (DSW), a provider of core banking solutions in Germany, was acquired by ObjectWay S.p.A. in August 2021. With a broad and stable core banking infrastructure, ObjectWay S.p.A. anticipates the purchase to boost its wealth and asset management products. Also, utilization of AI and blockchain system in wealth management software is most likely to boost the overall growth of the Wealth Management Software market. However, extensive dependency on conventional methods, lack of awareness and lack of technical expertise can obstruct the market’s expansion over the projection period of 2022-2028.

Major market players included in this report are:

Comarch SA

Dorsum Ltd.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Finantix

Fiserv Inc.

ObjectWay S.p.a

Profile Software

SEI Investments Companies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Temenos Headquarters SA

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Advisory Model:

Human Advisory

Robo Advisory

Hybrid

By Deployment Type:

On-Premises

Cloud

By Application:

Financial Advice Management

Portfolio, Accounting, and Trading Management

Electrical and Electronics Industry Performance Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Reporting

Others

By End-User Industry:

Banks

Investment Management Firms

Trading and Exchange Firms

Brokerage Firms

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

