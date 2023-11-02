Satellite IoT Market Size, Upcoming Trends, Key Players, Revenue and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Satellite IoT Market 2023 Forecast to 2031 Analysis by Market Trends.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Satellite IoT Market is valued at approximately USD $$billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2022-2028. Satellite IoT is a system of interrelated computing devices, mechanical and digital machines, objects, animals, or people that are provided with unique identifiers (UIDs) and the ability to transfer data over a network without requiring human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction.

The rise in adoption of Satellite IoT services in various end-use industries and increase in the number of space exploration missions have led to the adoption of Satellite IoT across the forecast period. For Instance: Global revenue from satellites totaled 271 billion U.S. dollars in 2019, with 95 new satellites launched in that year. In August 2020, Ball Aerospace successfully completed on-orbit testing of NASA’s Green Propellant Infusion Mission (GPIM), which included ASCENT, a non-toxic, high-performance propellant developed by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), on board a Ball-built small satellite. Also, with the increasing technological advancements in Satellite and increase in the development of ride-sharing systems and specialized satellite-launch solutions, the adoption & demand for Satellite IoT is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high costs of satellite launching and disruptions in the supply chain of raw materials, and logistical challenges impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Major market players included in this report are:

Vodafone Group plc

Iridium Communication

Inmarsat Global Limited

Intelsat Corporation

Thales Group

Swarm Technologies (Space X)

Eutelsat Communication SA

OQ Technology

Swarm Technologies

Thuraya Telecommunication

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service:

Sat-IoT Backhaul Services

Direct to Satellite Services

By End-Use:

Agriculture

Oil & Gas

Automotive

Transportation & Logistics

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Military & Defense

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

